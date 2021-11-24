LOOPHOLE: Pastor Art finds a new way to feed the homeless (when a judge says its a crime)

By Adam Soos DONATION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski Help pay the legal fees of Pastor Artur by making a donation. Donations will go to The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity that is now helping the 'Fight The Fines' project. So, you can now get an official charitable receipt for a donation made on this page and use it to reduce your Canadian taxes. 21916 Donors

Pastor Artur Pawlowski was the very first client of the FightTheFines.com civil liberties project. When Calgary authorities decided that feeding homeless people during the bitter winter months here in Canada was now considered an illegal public gathering, The Democracy Fund stepped up to shield Artur from these atrocious fines.

We've been reporting on the story ever since and I'll add, if you agree with The Democracy Fund and think feeding the homeless and hosting church shouldn't be considered criminal, go to SaveArtur.com. There, you can directly donate to Pastor Art's legal defence fund, which qualifies for a charitable tax receipt.

As it stands, Pastor Artur Pawlowski has been arrested on numerous occasions: he's been subject to secret restraining orders, courtesy of the Associate Chief Justice John Rooke of the Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench, and now Justice Adam Germain has put forth sanctions on both Artur and his brother.

Notably, Germain's sanctions state that the Pawlowskis must remain inside Alberta during their probation, they must also promote government talking points when speaking out against government talking points, in other words. It's almost as if Justice Germain has tried to steal Pastor Artur's right to free speech.

Finally, the orders issued by the justice states the Pawlowskis, along with Chris Scott of the Whistle Stop Cafe, must commit to 120 hours of community service.

Even though Artur has been feeding the homeless for decades now through his own organization, Street Church, Justice Germain has barred the pastor and his brother from serving their community hours through their church.

It isn't just the Pawlowskis that Germain has gone after however. Chris Scott, the owner of the Whistle Stop Cafe in Mirror, Alberta, has found himself in an almost identical position.

So in need of community hours, Chris decided to volunteer for Street Church in Calgary, likewise the Pawlowskis are considering volunteer work with Chris Scott.

In today's report, we're coming to you from the streets of Calgary, with both Artur and Chris, to get us up to speed on the situation.

Lastly, let me remind you of one other thing: if you think what this judge has done needs to be stopped, visit FireTheJudge.com, sign the petition, and send the judicial council an email if you want to share your thoughts or call for an investigation into Justice Germain's conduct.