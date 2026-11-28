B.C. Premier Lorne Doerkson told Alberta conservatives in a speech Friday at the United Conservative Party’s AGM in Calgary that unity is what won his party its first election in nearly a century, and that Alberta and the country will be stronger if the conservative movement stays together.

Doerkson, who said he was sworn in as premier a week earlier, thanked Premier Danielle Smith for the invitation and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, saying the three had spent an “unbelievable afternoon” together planning how to build Western Canada.

He said the B.C. Conservatives were counted out, including by the NDP, and described the damage left in the province.

“We have a forest industry in peril. We have challenges in our healthcare system that I have never seen," he said.

Doerkson said the lesson for Alberta is that, in B.C., people of different backgrounds and traditions chose to focus on what united them.

“We won because we came together, and we have to come together, ladies and gentlemen," he said. "Trust me, after a decade of NDP rule in British Columbia, you do not want it here. It is not worth the risk.”

Doerkson said he believes the same principle applies to parties, provinces and the country. Turning to the Oct. 19 referendum, he said B.C. heard Albertans’ answer.

“About 3 in 4 of you have given the same answer. And we’re staying. Believe me, we heard you all the way to the Pacific coast," he said. "We want Alberta in Canada. We need Alberta in Canada, and Canada is stronger because Alberta’s in it.”

On policy, Doerkson said B.C. is committed to tripling LNG production by 2035 and is “bullish” on natural gas, propane and condensate. He said B.C. and Alberta’s interests are aligned on getting resources to the coast, and that his government loves the Pacific Link pipeline.

“Alberta’s resources, British Columbia’s tide water, they are not competing interests," he said. "They are a Canadian advantage, and our tide water is open for business.”

Doerkson said unity does not mean agreement on everything, noting that his own caucus is “pretty lively,” and referred to Moe’s earlier warning about an “accidental” NDP government in the West.

“You do not want an accident here in Alberta, and neither do we," he said. "The things that we share are bigger than the things that divide us.”

He closed with a message for the room.

“My message from British Columbia tonight is simple: Stay united. Let’s work together. Let’s build again.”