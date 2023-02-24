Los Angeles DA George Gascón suspends prosecutor for 'misgendering' and 'deadnaming' convicted transgender child molester

Associated Press

The Los Angeles prosecutor in charge of the case of James Tubbs, a 26-year-old transgender child molester who identifies as “Hannah,” has been suspended from work by LA District Attorney George Gascón for “misgendering” the pedophile.

Tubbs, who only began identifying as a woman after DNA evidence linked him to a cold-case crime, insists that he was “misgendered” and “deadnamed” by the lead prosecutor, Shea Sanna. Tubbs is now accused of beating a man to death with a rock.

According to Fox News, Sanna argued in the past that Tubbs gamed the system by identifying as a woman to receive leniency on his sentence based on jailhouse calls. Others in Gascón’s office expressed discomfort at Sanna’s remarks, leading to his suspension.

"I was suspended for speaking out against the Gascón Administration," Sanna wrote on Twitter. "Misgendering Tubbs while informing them that they were being played is just their excuse for the suspension."

As detailed by the publication, Tubbs has a mile-long rap sheet under his original name, James Tubbs, and only began identifying as “Hannah” after his DNA tied him to a child molestation case in 2014. He pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl at a bathroom stall.

In 2013, Tubbs was also accused of sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl at a library in California while her mom was a “few aisles over.”

Fox News reported:

Sanna subsequently raised concerns about a possible ruse. Gascon's office, under a series of stiff policy directives, sought to have the adult ex-con placed in a juvenile facility because the crime occurred before [Tubbs’] 18th birthday. But a month later, Sanna said, after he sent a critical tweet about former Gascon adviser Alisa Blair's handling of another case, he found himself the subject of a complaint filed on her behalf. So it wasn’t when I first ‘misgendered’ Tubbs," he told Fox News Digital. “She did it in retaliation. Part of it, the reason why I suspended, is because I called out Tubbs to the administration and said I have recordings of him making up the name, gaming the system, joking about it and the date that it was made up. And I had reports where he's referring to himself as a ‘grown ass man.’" Despite Tubbs’ age, the 26-year-old continued to be held in a juvenile facility, among minors, due to Gascon’s policies in treating adult offenders as minors based on the date of when the initial crime occurred. "It wasn’t like I was going around being transphobic or malicious -- I brought it to their attention that they have a convicted child rapist trying to get himself into a juvenile facility as a woman, and he r*pes little girls," Sanna told Fox News. "Does anybody see a problem with that?

Additionally, Tubbs’ victim, who is now an adult, told the publication that Tubbs’ light sentence denied her any sense of justice.

"I’ve also heard that my attacker goes by she/them pronouns now," the victim said. "I see it also unfair to try him as a woman as well, seeing how he clearly didn’t act like one on January 1st of 2014."

According to Fox News, jailhouse recordings obtained by the publication have Tubbs gloating about the light punishment he received for sexually assaulting the child.

“The suspect boasted that nothing would happen after the guilty plead, due to Gascon's lenient policies for juvenile defendants and laughed about not having to go back to prison or register as a sex offender.”

“Tubbs also made explicit remarks about the victim that are unfit to print,” the publication reported, adding that he laughed with his dad about the use of his new name, “Hannah.”

Fox News reported:

'So now they're going to put me with other trannies that have seen their cases like mine or with one tranny like me that has a case like mine,' Tubbs says. 'So when you come to court, make sure you address me as her.' Then she says that if she goes to prison, she’s getting a sex change surgery to go into the women's facility, and the other person says, 'There's some b---es in there, too.'

The pedophile’s light sentence was cut after prosecutors laid felony charges against him in connection to the 2019 murder of Michael Clark. He is currently being held on a $1 million bond, where he is listed in prison records by his so-called “deadname,” James Tubbs.