Louisiana senator ridicules CNN report claiming there is no consensus on determining sex at birth

Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Sen. John Kennedy made fun of a CNN report from earlier in the week which claimed that there is no consensus criteria for assigning sex at birth. Speaking to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, the Louisiana senator poked fun at the news media and its ongoing woke crusade.

“This is from one of its ‘breaking news and politics reporters’ called Devan Cole,” Carlson said. “Cole was writing about South Dakota’s legislation on transgender athletes. Cole wrote this line, and amazingly, CNN published it. We’re quoting this directly from the CNN website. Here it is, ‘It’s not possible to know a person’s gender identity at birth, and there is no consensus criteria for assigning sex at birth.'”

“Meaning that for literally hundreds of thousands of years, human beings have been reproducing in caves, huts, hospitals, this little squealing human comes out butt naked, and no one has been able to determine whether this kid was a boy or a girl. No one has known! [Because] there’s just no way to know,” Carlson continued.

“Because biology’s not real; totally fake. Is there some way to tell, if you were to have a baby — if you were to take time from your vacationing and your internet use and your weed smoke, if you actually decided [to] perpetuate the species and you had a child — how would you know if that child was a boy or a girl?”

Carlson asked Kennedy if he knew how to tell if a baby was a boy or a girl.

“The person who wrote that is entitled to his opinion, but in my opinion, I think he’s been in lockdown too long,” Kennedy replied.

“Sex is the language we use to describe reproduction. In humans, there are only two sexes — male and female,” he continued. “Males have the potential to produce sperm; females have the potential to produce ova. These are observable physical characteristics. Sex is not a spectrum. It’s binary; you’re either male or female."

"Now, I do believe that gender dysphoria exists. It’s rare, maybe one in 30,000 males, one in 100,000 females. Gender dysphoria is not an observable physical characteristic. It’s an internal feeling. It’s an internal feeling that a person of one sex has when he internally identifies with another sex. I think most Americans believe it’s wrong to discriminate against someone because of an immutable characteristic, like sex or race.”

Senator Kennedy responds to far-left CNN reporter Devan Cole's insane report claiming, "It's not possible to know a person's gender identity at birth." pic.twitter.com/LjDpEKMUmN — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 1, 2021

Kennedy stated that the Democrats’ so-called Equality Act was about education, religion, public accommodation, [and] speech.”

When pressed once more, Kennedy relented and said, “I mean, it’s very easy to tell a boy from a girl. A boy has a penis, a girl has a vagina.”

The original CNN article has since been changed to read, “It's not possible to know a person's gender identity at birth, and for some people, the sex listed on their original birth certificate is a misleading way of describing the body they have.” The article contains a correction at the bottom that says that the story “has been updated to provide additional explanation as to the distinctions between gender and sex.”