Loyalty means nothing - Woolworths employee fired after 10 years for not taking the COVID-19 vaccination

28 year old Robert Armstrong worked for one of Australia’s biggest supermarket chains for 10 years but was fired for not having 2 doses of the experimental COVID-19 vaccination.

“Get the jab keep your job or don’t get the jab and we’ll fire you”

Robert went back and forth with emails to management explaining how wrong the situation was trying to force their employee’s to get a vaccine to keep their jobs. “This isn’t right people should have a choice.” Woolworths terminated the employment of all their unvaccinated employees three days after Queensland had lifted all the restrictions.

“I literally got fired for absolutely no reason”

Robert just wanted to let people know what kind of company they would be supporting if they shopped at Woolworths in the future.This is an original film production brought to you by Corner Edge Studios working with Rebel News Australia.

Remember to give some support over at their socials below. So, these reports can continue to be given in this cinematic style.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CornerEdgeStudios

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CornerEdgeStudios/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cEdgeStudios

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/corneredge.studios/