Doctors deny lifesaving lung transplant surgery over COVID vaccination status
Let me tell you the story of Joanie Dupuis and her husband, Sylvain Sanscartier.
Joanie is a 36-year-old woman who has been hospitalized for over a month now with a secondary pulmonary infection resulting from cystic fibrosis.
Recently, doctors told Joanie that she was eighth on the waiting list for a lung transplant and that she must be vaccinated if she wants approval to receive her transplant.
Due to significant side effects suffered from previous vaccinations, Joanie is reluctant to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Because of this, doctors have now removed Joanie from the transplant list until she is fully vaccinated.
This is unacceptable. We have to send a message.
People need to be aware of the magnitude of this refusal. A woman’s life is at stake!
That is why Rebel News and I have created a petition to help Joanie. We are demanding that she receive the transplant she is waiting for.
Please help us in our attempt to save a life by signing the petition here.
Laissez-moi vous raconter l’histoire de Joanie Dupuis et de son mari, Sylvain Sanscartier.
Joanie est une femme de 36 ans qui est hospitalisée depuis plus d’un mois maintenant en raison d’une surinfection pulmonaire résultant de sa principale maladie, la fibrose kystique.
Récemment, les médecins ont dit à Joanie qu’elle était 8e sur la liste d’attente pour sa transplantation pulmonaire, mais qu’elle devait être vaccinée si elle voulait ÊTRE APPROUVÉE POUR LA GREFFE.
En raison des effets secondaires importants subis à la suite de vaccinations antérieures; Joanie hésite à se faire vacciner contre la COVID-19. Elle a PEUR ET ELLE RÉCUPÈRE TOUJOURS DE CETTE SURINFECTION.
Ainsi, en raison de sa réticence à se faire vacciner, les médecins ont maintenant retiré Joanie de la liste des greffes jusqu’à ce qu’elle soit complètement vaccinée. Cette opération vitale lui est désormais refusée en raison de son statut vaccinal.
Nous devons envoyer un signal, une pétition.
Non seulement à l’institution, mais aussi au Collège des médecins du Québec - le collège des médecins et chirurgiens. Et pourquoi pas au Premier ministre lui-même?
Les gens doivent être conscients de l’ampleur de ce refus. La vie d’une femme est en jeu.
Rebel News et moi avons créé une pétition pour aider Joanie, exigeant qu’elle reçoive la greffe qu’elle attend.
- By Ezra Levant
Fight Vaccine Passports
A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines!Learn More
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.