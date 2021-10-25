Doctors deny lifesaving lung transplant surgery over COVID vaccination status

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More By Alexandra Lavoie PETITION: Save Joanie Joanie was eighth on the waiting list for a lung transplant and has been told by doctors she must be vaccinated if she wants to move forward with the procedure. Please sign the petition on this page to save Joanie! 147 signatures

Goal: 5,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Let me tell you the story of Joanie Dupuis and her husband, Sylvain Sanscartier.

Joanie is a 36-year-old woman who has been hospitalized for over a month now with a secondary pulmonary infection resulting from cystic fibrosis.

Recently, doctors told Joanie that she was eighth on the waiting list for a lung transplant and that she must be vaccinated if she wants approval to receive her transplant.

Due to significant side effects suffered from previous vaccinations, Joanie is reluctant to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Because of this, doctors have now removed Joanie from the transplant list until she is fully vaccinated.

This is unacceptable. We have to send a message.

People need to be aware of the magnitude of this refusal. A woman’s life is at stake!

That is why Rebel News and I have created a petition to help Joanie. We are demanding that she receive the transplant she is waiting for.

Please help us in our attempt to save a life by signing the petition here.

Laissez-moi vous raconter l’histoire de Joanie Dupuis et de son mari, Sylvain Sanscartier.

Joanie est une femme de 36 ans qui est hospitalisée depuis plus d’un mois maintenant en raison d’une surinfection pulmonaire résultant de sa principale maladie, la fibrose kystique.

Récemment, les médecins ont dit à Joanie qu’elle était 8e sur la liste d’attente pour sa transplantation pulmonaire, mais qu’elle devait être vaccinée si elle voulait ÊTRE APPROUVÉE POUR LA GREFFE.

En raison des effets secondaires importants subis à la suite de vaccinations antérieures; Joanie hésite à se faire vacciner contre la COVID-19. Elle a PEUR ET ELLE RÉCUPÈRE TOUJOURS DE CETTE SURINFECTION.

Ainsi, en raison de sa réticence à se faire vacciner, les médecins ont maintenant retiré Joanie de la liste des greffes jusqu’à ce qu’elle soit complètement vaccinée. Cette opération vitale lui est désormais refusée en raison de son statut vaccinal.

Nous devons envoyer un signal, une pétition.

Non seulement à l’institution, mais aussi au Collège des médecins du Québec - le collège des médecins et chirurgiens. Et pourquoi pas au Premier ministre lui-même?

Les gens doivent être conscients de l’ampleur de ce refus. La vie d’une femme est en jeu.

Rebel News et moi avons créé une pétition pour aider Joanie, exigeant qu’elle reçoive la greffe qu’elle attend.