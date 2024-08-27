Luxury living on the taxpayers' dime: Trudeau's $9 million man finally forced to testify

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick and The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

After weeks of dodging and dancing, Canada’s high-rolling consul general in New York, Tom Clark, is finally being dragged before a House of Commons committee to explain why taxpayers are footing the bill for his $9 million luxury condo.

Justin Trudeau's mainstream media buddy, Tom Clark, the new consul general to New York who is now the proud resident of a $9 mil luxury condo, wasted everybody's time by refusing to testify at committee.



And now he's decided to testify at committee. pic.twitter.com/prJmCpJ3dG — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 27, 2024

The government’s outrageous purchase has left Canadians shaking their heads, and now, Clark will be grilled as early as September 12.

This sudden change of heart from Clark comes after Conservative MP Michael Barrett threatened to issue a summons if Clark kept ducking the committee. Clark, who was supposed to testify this week, somehow found a way to skip out, with Global Affairs Canada (GAC) playing a game of smoke and mirrors to cover for him.

The previous residence of the consul general in New York was suitable for 19 former appointees.



The 20th is Trudeau's media buddy, Tom Clark, so he got a $9 mil luxury condo.



Clark is refusing to testify, but a New York realtor says the other condo was more than suitable. pic.twitter.com/NgKiIeO6Lt — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 27, 2024

The committee, led by Conservative MP Kelly McCauley, has been trying to get answers about the government’s eye-popping purchase of a lavish residence in New York’s Steinway Tower, a building known for being the world’s thinnest skyscraper.

Critics have slammed the Trudeau government for splurging on this extravagant property while Canadians are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis caused by Trudeau's out of control spending.