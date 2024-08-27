Luxury living on the taxpayers' dime: Trudeau's $9 million man finally forced to testify

The government’s outrageous purchase has left Canadians shaking their heads, and now, Clark will be grilled as early as September 12.

Luxury living on the taxpayers' dime: Trudeau's $9 million man finally forced to testify
The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick and The Canadian Press / Justin Tang
Remove Ads

After weeks of dodging and dancing, Canada’s high-rolling consul general in New York, Tom Clark, is finally being dragged before a House of Commons committee to explain why taxpayers are footing the bill for his $9 million luxury condo.

The government’s outrageous purchase has left Canadians shaking their heads, and now, Clark will be grilled as early as September 12.

This sudden change of heart from Clark comes after Conservative MP Michael Barrett threatened to issue a summons if Clark kept ducking the committee. Clark, who was supposed to testify this week, somehow found a way to skip out, with Global Affairs Canada (GAC) playing a game of smoke and mirrors to cover for him.

The committee, led by Conservative MP Kelly McCauley, has been trying to get answers about the government’s eye-popping purchase of a lavish residence in New York’s Steinway Tower, a building known for being the world’s thinnest skyscraper.

Critics have slammed the Trudeau government for splurging on this extravagant property while Canadians are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis caused by Trudeau's out of control spending.

news Canada
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.