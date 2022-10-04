Mahsa Amini’s death draws over 20,000 protesters in Vancouver for ‘human chain’ event

By Raheel Raza The ABC's of Islamism Everything you wanted to know about radical Islam, but were afraid to ask. Buy Now

Large protests continue to erupt internationally in support of freeing Iran from its deadly regime, and Vancouver, B.C. is no exception. This past Saturday, over 20,000 peaceful demonstrators gathered in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery and lined the surrounding streets all the way to Stanley Park to participate in a human chain rally.

The massive rally was also part of worldwide demonstrations, including in Toronto, that took place on October 1st to stand for women, life, and freedom in Iran after the brutal death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

A huge banner reads “DOWN WITH ISLAMIC REGIME IN IRAN” today in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery for a large human chain protest in solidarity with the people of Iran after the brutal death of Mahsa Amini. More coming soon @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/QLNLedbNAL — Hungry for Truth with Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) October 1, 2022

“Today is about freedom for women, for women around the world but especially for Iran, who have been killed, tortured, because they want to be who they are, they want to express their choice, and they can’t,” one of the demonstrators told Rebel News.

Amini, who was visiting Iran with family, died after being arrested by the regime's morality police for allegedly not wearing her hijab correctly according to Iran’s strict Islamic code. While the country's security forces claimed that young Mahsa died in custody from a heart attack, her family members have reportedly claimed that she died from a “violent blow to the head.”

As protests continue over Mahsa Amini’s death, so does their associated death toll which is reportedly over 130 people as Iran continues to crack down on in-country protests.

Spoke to thousands in Richmond Hill fighting for a free Iran. #MahsaAmini



Enough talk, Liberals must act now.



Sign our petition to list the IRGC as a terrorist group & support Iranian people in their fight for freedom against this murderous dictatorship: https://t.co/8YlNmGgTKP pic.twitter.com/cANV13fzAf — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) October 1, 2022

Were the protesters who gathered in Vancouver this past weekend calling for Canada to deem the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization like the United States? Were they protesting against the Muslim faith or an Islamic regime? And how are their hijab-wearing friends and family members responding to the world wide protests over Mahsa Amini’s death?

