MAID for mental illness? Conservatives urge support for bill to ban euthanasia for psychiatric reasons

Conservative MP Tamara Jansen, who represents Cloverdale–Langley City, continues to sound the alarm on what many consider to be a dangerous and immoral shift in Canadian law: The euthanization of people suffering from mental illness through the country's Medical Assistance in Dying program (MAID).

Under the Liberal government, offering and carrying out assisted suicide for those deemed to have a "grievous and irremediable" mental health condition is expected to be practiced in the Spring of 2027, but not if Jansen's new Right to Recover bill stops it.

"MAID for mental illness doesn't protect the vulnerable, it targets them," said Jansen during a press conference she held outside of Acadamy Farms held June 9th to raise awareness about the bill. "That's why I was compelled to table the Bill C-218."

If passed, the criminal code would be amended to make it unlawful to offer or provide MAID to any individual solely for mental illness.

"Imagine someone suffering from trauma, PTSD, depression, or just feeling completely hopeless? They could walk into a hospital, ask for help and instead be offered MAID,” Jansen posed from the podium.

Alongside Jansen was Elgin—St. Thomas—London South, Ontario, MP Andrew Lawton, who seconded the bill. Lawton shared his personal experience of surviving a suicide attempt years before becoming a husband and elected MP.

"One of the grievous issues with the laws that are set to go into effect in 2027 is the lack of differentiation between someone with suicidal ideation who needs to be stopped and supported, versus someone who walks into a medical office and seeks MAID as a service because of their mental illness,” stated Lawton.

"I never would have believed at my lowest point in 2010 that I could be here standing today as a member of parliament, as a husband, as someone that has a life that I'm so happy with, and all of that was only possible because I was given the support and care that I needed," he continued.

Also joining the Conservative MPs in support of the bill was Alicia Duncan, daughter of the late Donna Duncan, a former psychiatric nurse whose assisted death in Canada has been contested by her family, who have reason to believe their mother was unlawfully euthanized and without a terminal illness. Duncan's story is featured in more detail in Rebel News' documentary, MAID: The Dark Side of Canadian Compassion.

Former New Brunswick Lieutenant Governor and provincial judge Graydon Nicholas, who is now an Indigenous advocate with the Tobique First Nation, was also present to speak about the harm he believes Indigenous Canadians, whose communities are already disproportionately impacted by mental illness and suicide, will face if the MAID expansion isn't stopped.

Jansen and Lawton remain hopeful about the bill's chances of success and encourage citizens concerned about this expansion of MAID to contact their local MPs to ask them to support the bill.