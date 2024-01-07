MSM journalists avoid uncomfortable 'trans-anity' stories to stay on Trudeau's payroll

E-transfer (Canada):

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on January 5, 2024.

On a recent episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies discussed one of the biggest stories to come out of his reporting on Canadian 'transanity' in 2023 — the case of Nicholas Cepeda, aka 'Melody Wiseheart.'

Cepeda is the 50-something year old man who currently masquerades as a teenage girl and participates in teenage girls' swimming competitions. And yes, this includes changing in the female change rooms.

Despite the significance of this story, and it receiving international attention, the Canadian mainstream media has refused to touch it. "With few exceptions, Canadian journalists aren't about investigative reporting or unbiased coverage anymore," David observed.

"Rather, it's all about currying favour with the sugar daddy, Prime Minister Blackface. And millions of would-be readers and viewers see right through this pathetic charade. We all know that without corporate welfare, the vast majority of domestic media outlets would simply cease to exist. So it is that the de rigueur mainstream media scribe would be financially foolish to rattle Blackface's cage, especially when Blackface is all in when it comes to the radical transgender agenda."