Mainstream media ignores Victoria 'March for Life' but Rebel News was there

On May 9, one of Victoria's largest demonstrations of the year occurred but those who rely on state-backed media for information likely wouldn't know it, since such publications chose to completely ignore or downplay the pro-life display.

A big turn out for The March for Life in Victoria. Speeches and interviews in front of the legislature coming soon at https://t.co/m3nh08kBVW pic.twitter.com/hqa9IxCgKU — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) May 9, 2024

Contrary to the Vancouver Sun's claim that "dozens" gathered for the protest, Victoria police estimated there were between 1,200 and 1,500 people participated in the city's annual March for Life demonstration, which was one of many others that occurred the same day across the nation.

"The woman has a right to choose, but that does not mean that you have to kill a baby," one of the many women in attendance at the family-friendly march told Rebel News. "You have to make the right choice not to kill a human being."

The rallygoers met at Centennial Square and then marched down Government Street holding a sea of pro-life signs until they reached the legislature grounds to hear speeches for their cause.

“Back off!”



A so called “pro-woman” activist counter protesting today’s March for life in Victoria felt like a big man while trying to intimidate a female journalist.



Unlike this brute, two of his allies engaged in dialogue with me.

More to come at https://t.co/m3nh08l9Lu pic.twitter.com/DDAV6Bxnz0 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) May 10, 2024

Thankfully, we had our boots on the ground to capture the marchers' pro-life voices, and even the views of a few pro-abortion and pro-euthanasia counter-protesters that met to oppose the peaceful movement seeking protection rights for unborn babies.