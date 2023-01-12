Mainstream media journalist is fact checked by Doctor Matt Strauss after hit piece publication

JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com and Twitter / strauss_matt

By Ezra Levant PETITION: Stop The Censorship The Trudeau government must withdraw their online censorship plans. 37,376 signatures

Goal: 50,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Doctor Matt Strauss, the soon resigning Interim Medical Officer of Health (MOH) of Norfolk-Haldimand, recently pushed back on a factually incorrect hit piece published by The Toronto Star.

Originally titled, “Dr. Matt Strauss won’t miss publish health – and vice versa,” author Bruce Arthur deduces Strauss to be an activist rather than a credentialed medical professional who was thrust into the limelight for highlighting the harms caused by COVID-related restrictions. The title of the article was later changed to, “Dr. Matt Strauss: wrong man, wrong crisis?”

Matt Strauss spent 18 months as an interim medical officer of health, and as he departs, it seems more like a spasm of the anti-restrictions movement than anything else. Which isn't how public health should work. https://t.co/m90q74BUL7 — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) January 10, 2023

In one inflammatory and now corrected instance, the article stated:

He attended protests against Western’s vaccine mandate, and compared mask and vaccine mandates to the MeToo movement in terms of consent, implying they are tantamount to sexual assault or rape.

Strauss took to Twitter thereafter to set the record straight.

1/ I am glad @bruce_arthur took the time to speak with me about my views and my record.



Unfortunately, his article is full of mistruths and misquotes, starting with the headline. — Matt Strauss, MD (@strauss_matt) January 10, 2023

Two days later, Strauss once again took to Twitter to thank Donovan Vincent, Public Editor at the Star, for tending to various factually incorrect claims.

My thanks to @DonovanVincent at the Toronto Star. He was thoughtful and efficient in responding to my complaints regarding Bruce Arthur's hit piece on me.



I am pleased to see the article was significantly reworked and these corrections published. pic.twitter.com/Lx06qypIHb — Matt Strauss, MD (@strauss_matt) January 12, 2023

Arthur apparently disagrees with Strauss’ “interpretations,” and notes that those who agree with Strauss are “mostly distrustful of media.”

Anyone that is skeptical of the status quo mainstream narrative is further labelled by Arthur as an “anti-vaxxer.”

Strauss offers insight into how to build public trust and it doesn’t include ad hominem attacks or de-humanizing labels.

“Step 1: Tell the truth,” he writes, “That’s all the steps I know.”

How to build public trust:



Step 1: Tell the truth.



That's all the steps I know. Seems to work. — Matt Strauss, MD (@strauss_matt) January 12, 2023

Dr. Strauss has officially resigned as Interim Acting MOH, a job that was always meant to be temporary, after he was unanimously approved by Haldimand-Norfolk Board of Health members in September 2021.

Mayor Kristal Chopp, Chair of the Board of Health, said at the time that Strauss had shown “interest in our agriculture community, noting he had already begun to engage with local farmers, and looked forward to fostering those relationships,” which played a role in his approved appointment.

Undoubtedly Strauss will be left dealing with the fall-out of his opposition to the harm inducing, heavy handed COVID-related restrictions that plagued the province of Ontario for years to come.

Meanwhile, in the absence of self-reflection, mainstream media journalists blame those who are “angry about Covid restrictions” as though their own deflection and factually incorrect reporting are not at the helm of public distrust in mainstream media.