Mainstream media keeps burying the lede when it comes to migrants committing crime and terrorism

Here's a tweet by Jesse Brown of the list of terrorist incidents in Canada that have either happened or been caught and nipped in the bud before they happened, each one of these cases is a foreign-born Islamic terrorist brought here through mass immigration, but look at how they're described:

Terrorism plots from Canadian residents since October 7th:



Toronto resident arrested for plotting to “slaughter” NY Jews https://t.co/jEXRsBn7re



Niagara Falls man charged with making and possessing explosives. https://t.co/mofzoA0lhC



Toronto youth charged with alleged ties… — Jesse Brown (@JesseBrown) September 11, 2024

"Canadian man travels overseas to commit terror attack in Israel." I suppose he did come from Canada. But I don't think "Canadian man" truly expresses his identity.

"Terrorism Charges Against Edmonton Man After a Firebomb Attack on City Hall." Even in the headline, it's just those "Edmonton men" go oilers, right?

"Ottawa youth arrested on terrorism charges, bomb plot against Jews." If you didn't have the against Jews part in there, you wouldn't know that they're not just Ottawa men. I could go on.

There's more, and I know there's more because there are things that are not reported, let alone charged. The arson against the Jewish school buses, the arson against the Jewish schools, and the shooting of the Jewish girls' school.

All these are things I personally reported on with my own camera. None of them are on the list because none of them had any arrests or any charges. It's nuts.