Mainstream media sat this one out | David Menzies on arrest of Toronto lockdown protesters

This past weekend, Toronto police cracked down on protesters demonstrating against the province's lockdown orders. The same group of protesters that have been rallying in opposition to COVID restrictions since late April, 2020.

While there have been charges, police have largely left the protesters alone. After all, it's a Charter right in Canada to peacefully assemble.

That changed this past weekend.

Rebel reporter David Menzies was on scene for the chaos that unfolded at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square, and he was the guest on yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to provide a preview of the full-length report he will be filing.

Speaking about the mainstream media's lack of coverage, David told Ezra that:

We got this exclusive footage, and I say exclusive because the mainstream media — they sat this one out. How could they? How is this not a story?

Stay tuned to Rebel News for more from David, when he unveils the full coverage of the event later today.

For the full interview between Ezra and David, and the full episode of The Ezra Levant Show (plus David's weekly show Rebel Roundup) be sure to SUBSCRIBE to RebelNews+.