Major Aussie childcare chain reverses controversial CCTV footage decision

A prominent Australian childcare chain, has reversed its decision to cease recording CCTV footage after facing a strong backlash from parents. Initially, the company had announced that it would stop recording CCTV footage to protect children's privacy, sparking outrage among parents who say they rely on the footage for safety and accountability.

Aa parent who sends his son to one of Mini Masterminds' Sydney centres, expressed his concern to the media.

"My wife and I chose this centre not just for its location and staff but because the CCTV provided an extra layer of protection and comfort," he said. "We have used the footage to review incidents and ensure our child's safety."

The initial announcement, communicated through the centre's app, stated that the decision aimed to protect children's rights and minimise the misuse of digital images. However, parents were not consulted, and many, like Tom, found the sudden policy change alarming and unacceptable.

Amid growing dissatisfaction and inquiries from news outlets, Mini Masterminds clarified its stance. The chain’s lawyers stated that they had never intended to stop recording footage but had updated the policy to restrict access, ensuring that footage could only be reviewed by regulatory authorities such as the Department of Education or the police.

The updated policy was designed to prevent parents and staff from recording footage on personal devices without consent, thus protecting children’s privacy.

Despite this, some parents remain dissatisfied.

"We’re still furious. If something happens to our child, are we supposed to call the police to review the footage?" said one parent.

Another parent criticised the lack of response from Mini Masterminds regarding their broader concerns.

They’re trying to back-pedal on their decision without addressing the core issues," she said.

Mini Masterminds maintains that their policy update aligns with child protection guidelines and aims to safeguard children from exploitation. However, the controversy has led some parents to consider moving their children to other childcare providers.