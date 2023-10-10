Major world powers voice resolute support for Israel amidst Hamas attacks

In a united stance, the U.S. and four leading European nations issued a joint statement on Monday, asserting unwavering support for Israel amidst the horrifying terror attacks the country recently faced.

The collaborative statement, put forth by President Joe Biden, President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the UK, strongly denounced the actions of Hamas, the Daily Wire reported.

The leaders jointly articulated, “We make clear that the terrorist actions of Hamas have no justification, no legitimacy, and must be universally condemned.”

“There is never any justification for terrorism. In recent days, the world has watched in horror as Hamas terrorists massacred families in their homes, slaughtered over 200 young people enjoying a music festival, and kidnapped elderly women, children, and entire families, who are now being held as hostages,” the statement said.

Hamas, recognized as a Palestinian extremist organization, initiated a large-scale attack on Israel this past Saturday. Launching rockets, they also successfully breached Israel’s border defenses, catching Israeli soldiers off guard and leading to tragic casualties. In grim episodes reminiscent of historical atrocities, they conducted door-to-door hunts and targeted an outdoor gathering, resulting in the loss of over 900 Israeli lives. Additionally, over 2,600 individuals suffered injuries, with several others being abducted and transported to Gaza.

The joint declaration affirmed the signatories' commitment to supporting Israel’s defense measures against further assaults, stating, "We further emphasize that this is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks to seek advantage."

While recognizing the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian populace, the leaders also highlighted their endorsement for equitable justice and freedom for both Israelis and Palestinians. However, they pointedly mentioned, "Hamas does not represent those aspirations, and it offers nothing for the Palestinian people other than more terror and bloodshed,” they said.

“Over the coming days, we will remain united and coordinated, together as allies, and as common friends of Israel, to ensure Israel is able to defend itself, and to ultimately set the conditions for a peaceful and integrated Middle East region."