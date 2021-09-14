Majority of Americans oppose Biden’s vax mandate, support governors’ efforts to oppose it: poll

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The numbers are in, and polls for the Biden administration’s move to institute a vaccine mandate for all federal workers and companies that employ more than 100 people are not favorable to the commander-in-chief.

The first polling data on Biden’s employer vaccine mandate were released on Monday, conducted over the weekend by the Convention of States Action and the Trafalgar Group, which found that the majority of Americans do not believe Biden has the constitutional authority to force vaccine mandates on the private sector. The majority of Americans want governors to fight back against his forthcoming orders.

Only 29.7% of Americans think Biden has the constitutional authority to mandate employee vaccination, as he detailed last week. Some 58.6% of likely voters say that he does not have the authority to do so.

The highlights were provided by the Convention of States Action:

58.6% of voters do not believe President Biden has the constitutional authority to force private businesses to require vaccine mandates for employees, while 29.7% believe he does have the authority, and 11.7% aren’t sure.

68.2% of Independent voters don’t believe President Biden has the constitutional authority to force private businesses to require vaccine mandates for employees, while 21% believe he does have the authority, and 10.9% aren’t sure.

83.5% of Republican voters don’t believe President Biden has the constitutional authority to force private businesses to require vaccine mandates for employees, while 10.7% believe he does have the authority, and 5.8% aren’t sure.

27% of Democrat voters don’t believe President Biden has the constitutional authority to force private businesses to require vaccine mandates for employees, while 54.9% believe he does have the authority, and 18.1% aren’t sure.

Furthermore, the majority of Americans — 56.1% — support efforts from state governors to oppose Biden’s nationwide vaccine mandates. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was one of the first leaders to speak up against Biden’s mandates and take action to protect the rights of Floridians against overreach by the U.S. federal government.

56.1% of American voters support the efforts of state governors to oppose Biden’s nationwide vaccine mandate on private businesses—46.3% strongly support, 9.8% support.

62.3% of Independent voters support the efforts of state governors to oppose Biden’s nationwide vaccine mandate on private businesses—45% strongly support, 17.3% support.

78.5% of Republican voters support the efforts of state governors to oppose Biden’s nationwide vaccine mandate on private businesses—70.7% strongly support, 7.8% support.

29.8% of Democrat voters support the efforts of state governors to oppose Biden’s nationwide vaccine mandate on private businesses—23.3% strongly support, 6.5% support.

“The numbers are clear, the American people passionately oppose Biden’s vaccine mandate, and will not tolerate a President elected by the people acting like a dictator or king. They know full well that this precedent will quickly lead to an end to our Republic and the beginning of an oppressive new tyranny,” said Mark Meckler, President of Convention of States Action. “Our citizens stand squarely with courageous, principled governors who know this isn’t about health, science, or compassion, it’s a naked political power grab.”