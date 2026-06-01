Majority of decided Ontarians want Ford to block federal gun confiscation program: poll

A new poll suggests Ontario Premier Doug Ford may have public support if he follows Alberta and Saskatchewan in passing legislation to block Ottawa's controversial firearms confiscation program.

According to polling conducted by Leger and highlighted by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), 56 per cent of Ontarians who expressed an opinion said Ford should introduce legislation similar to laws already passed in Alberta and Saskatchewan to prevent the federal government from using provincial resources to confiscate firearms from licensed owners.

Overall, 39 per cent of Ontarians support such legislation, while 30 per cent oppose it and 31 per cent remain undecided.

"The poll shows that Ontarians want Ford to do more to fight Ottawa's wasteful and ineffective gun grab," said CTF Prairie Director Gage Haubrich. "Law enforcement experts are clearly stating Ottawa's gun confiscation won't work."

The federal firearms confiscation program stems from Ottawa's 2020 prohibition on thousands of firearm models. The Liberal government has committed at least $742 million to implementing the program, according to Budget 2025, although some estimates have placed the eventual cost as high as $6 billion.

Ontario has already joined legal challenges against the federal firearms ban, and Ford has repeatedly questioned the effectiveness of targeting licensed gun owners.

"You're focusing on the wrong group," Ford said previously of the federal plan. "I support law-abiding hunters and gun owners."

Police organizations have also voiced concerns about the program. Clayton Campbell, president of the Toronto Police Association, has argued that the confiscation effort will do little to address violent crime.

Clayton Campbell, president of the Toronto Police Association, to the Justice Committee:



"The gun buyback program would not have any impact on the violence we're seeing in the city.



The violence we're seeing in relation to firearm offences is essentially exclusive to a small… pic.twitter.com/wI5yGyqfjD — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 26, 2025

"We know that the gun buyback program is going to have, essentially, zero impact on the crime in Toronto," Campbell said.

Dozens of police services across Canada have reportedly declined to participate in the confiscation scheme, raising questions about how Ottawa intends to carry it out.

WATCH: @SKGov amends law to bypass the Liberals gun grab, effectively shielding lawful gun owners from federal overreach & uncompensated seizure. Chief Nogier of @PAPoliceService praised the change which allows police to stay focused on criminals, not law-abiding citizens. 🌾🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/y16Tbr9pWq — CCFR/CCDAF (@CCFR_CCDAF) May 6, 2026

Alberta and Saskatchewan have already passed legislation aimed at preventing provincial agencies, including local police services, from assisting with federal firearms seizures.

CTF Ontario Director Noah Jarvis said the poll demonstrates growing frustration with a program that targets licensed firearm owners while doing little to address criminal gun violence.

"Ontarians and experts agree this program won't make anyone safer so Ford needs to pass a law to block it," Jarvis said. "All governments need to focus on the real problem of criminals and illegal guns, not going after licensed firearm owners."