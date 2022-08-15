Majority of U.K. hospitals use 'birthing people' and 'pregnant people' to refer to pregnant women: Report

UK NHS

A Freedom of Information Act request filed by the British publication the Daily Mail revealed that only 29 of the 124 NHS hospitals in England with maternity wards used the words “women” or “mother” in reference to pregnancy. All other NHS hospitals use the terms “birthing people” or “pregnant people.”

The FOIA request also found that 15 out of the 29 hospitals are now considering changing their language to be in line with demands made by transgender activists.

According to Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals, the hospitals use the phrase “women and birthing people” to be as “inclusive and representative as possible.”

The Liverpool Women’s Hospital said it has never recorded a single transgender patient who used its maternity services but gave its terminology for pregnant women a progressive revamp.

Hospitals in Southampton are reportedly avoiding the use of the word woman entirely by describing pregnancy in the second-person, with terms like “you” and “your pregnancy.”

“Yet our findings suggest that of the 1.3 million women who gave birth in England in the past two years, fewer than 50 did not identify as such,” reported the Daily Mail.

“The NHS, celebrated by the left as some kind of religious institution, is virtually beyond criticism in the U.K. despite the fact that it is notoriously unfit for purpose,” wrote Paul Joseph Watson on Summit News.

As detailed by the Daily Mail, the hospital trusts adopted the “inclusive” language in fear of upsetting transgender activists. Some hospitals have even started referring to pregnant women as “service users.”

“We are clear that biology matters and there are different health needs between the sexes,” said a Department of Health and Care spokeswoman. “It’s important that NHS guidance, while being inclusive, should use clear terms that people can understand and are specific about who can be affected by conditions and how they will be treated.”

Maya Forstater, executive director of campaigning group Sex Matters, said: “Birth is an exclusively female activity. In the birthing room, midwives can be sympathetic and responsive to individuals in all kinds of unusual situations, but this is not a reason to change NHS language and policies for everyone.”