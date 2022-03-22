Make less than $300K a year? Suffering under inflation? Well, Bloomberg has advice for you
Ezra discusses a recent editorial published by Bloomberg, titled 'Inflation Stings Most If You Earn Less Than $300K. Here's How to Deal.'
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed a recent editorial published by Bloomberg, titled "Inflation Stings Most If You Earn Less Than $300K. Here's How to Deal."
Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:
Here's what Michael Bloomberg's news company published about how to deal with inflation, which is eroding your paycheque, prices are skyrocketing for everything — gasoline, food, cars, houses, pretty much anything. Here's Mini-Mike's advice to you:
"Inflation stings most if you earn less than $300K. Here's how to deal: Take the bus. Don't buy in bulk. Try lentils instead of meat. Nobody said this would be fun."
Hey guys, if you're one of the poors earning less than $300,000 — that's U.S. dollars, so it's just a shade under $400,000 Canadian — if you're one of the poors, here's some friendly advice from Mike Bloomberg, net worth $82 billion.
