Rebel News Banner Ad - Join Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Julie Ponesse for a LIVE civil liberties event

Make less than $300K a year? Suffering under inflation? Well, Bloomberg has advice for you

Ezra discusses a recent editorial published by Bloomberg, titled 'Inflation Stings Most If You Earn Less Than $300K. Here's How to Deal.'

  • By Rebel News
  • March 22, 2022
  • News Analysis

Remove Ads

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed a recent editorial published by Bloomberg, titled "Inflation Stings Most If You Earn Less Than $300K. Here's How to Deal."

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

Here's what Michael Bloomberg's news company published about how to deal with inflation, which is eroding your paycheque, prices are skyrocketing for everything — gasoline, food, cars, houses, pretty much anything. Here's Mini-Mike's advice to you:

"Inflation stings most if you earn less than $300K. Here's how to deal: Take the bus. Don't buy in bulk. Try lentils instead of meat. Nobody said this would be fun."

Hey guys, if you're one of the poors earning less than $300,000 — that's U.S. dollars, so it's just a shade under $400,000 Canadian — if you're one of the poors, here's some friendly advice from Mike Bloomberg, net worth $82 billion.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.

Canada Economy United States News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.