'MAKE THE WEST GREAT AGAIN': Javier Milei gives fiery speech SLAMMING the WEF in Davos

Argentinian President Javier Milei delivered a fiery speech at the World Economic Forum, condemning woke ideology and urging Western nations to embrace freedom and reject socialism.

"Davos has begun to crumble" President of Argentina, Javier Milei, addresses WEF audience to tell them their time is over, and a new alliance of freedom oriented leaders has risen, including the likes of President Trump pic.twitter.com/OnO7jGvPDq — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) January 23, 2025

Argentinian President Javier Milei left the global elite at the World Economic Forum in Davos squirming in their seats as he tore into woke ideology, calling it the “great epidemic of our time.”

"These are times when the rules get rewritten" Argentina's President Javier Milei tells the WEF their ways and rules have come to an end pic.twitter.com/ZoMYaBLDK4 — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) January 23, 2025

In a defiant and impassioned address, Milei criticised the forum for promoting what he described as the destructive agenda of wokeism and laid out Argentina's libertarian-inspired resurgence as a model for other nations.

Javier Milei, President of Argentina, calls out gender ideology at the WEF for mutilating an entire generation pic.twitter.com/5rGYjlTtu0 — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) January 23, 2025

“Wokeism has colonised the world's most important institutions… Until we remove this abhorrent ideology from our culture, our institutions, and our laws, Western civilisation will not be able to return to the path of progress,” Milei declared.

"The mental virus of woke ideology, this is the great epidemic of our time that must be cured, this is the cancer we need to get rid of" President of Argentina, Javier Milei, calls for eradication of woke ideology in front of WEF audience pic.twitter.com/BWIIadNvgk — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) January 23, 2025

Reflecting on Argentina’s transformation, he detailed how his government reversed decades of economic decline by slashing deficits, promoting free trade, and embracing fiscal responsibility. “Argentina was infected with socialism for far too long, weak and closed to trade, but now we have turned the tide,” he said, citing rebounding growth as evidence.

"We have shifted to a fanatical environmentalism where we humans are seen as a cancer that must be eradicated" Javier Milei, President of Argentina, slams WEF's perverse climate activist mentalities pic.twitter.com/YF7EYJZFik — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) January 23, 2025

Milei railed against “radical feminism, the transgender agenda, and the climate change agenda,” accusing them of being tools to weaken the West. He argued that radical environmentalism had shifted from preserving the planet to demonising human progress, while gender ideology, he declared, led to harmful societal and individual consequences. “We are witnessing the global exhaustion of this system,” he warned, urging nations to “break free from the script of failure.”

"It is our moral duty and our historical responsibility to dismantle the ideological edaphus of sickly wokeism" President of Argentina, Javier Milei, slams WEF audience pic.twitter.com/q0zjFRoE89 — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) January 23, 2025

The libertarian firebrand also praised like-minded leaders and allies, including U.S. President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Giorgia Meloni, for joining the fight against the “hegemony of the woke left.” “I no longer feel so alone,” Milei said, celebrating what he described as a growing international alliance for freedom.

"Gender ideology is outright child abuse, they are pedophiles" President of Argentina, Javier Milei, compares sexually oriented experiments on children to that of "the darkest periods in our history" pic.twitter.com/pkD5gh9x2t — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) January 23, 2025

Milei concluded with a rallying cry for Western nations to unite and reject the ideology he blamed for economic stagnation and cultural decay. “Let us reclaim the ideas of freedom and make the West great again,” he proclaimed, leaving the audience with his signature exclamation: “Long live freedom, damn it!”