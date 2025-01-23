'MAKE THE WEST GREAT AGAIN': Javier Milei gives fiery speech SLAMMING the WEF in Davos

President of Argentina torches wokeism for 29 minutes straight in must-see address at the World Economic Forum.

  January 23, 2025

Argentinian President Javier Milei delivered a fiery speech at the World Economic Forum, condemning woke ideology and urging Western nations to embrace freedom and reject socialism.

Argentinian President Javier Milei left the global elite at the World Economic Forum in Davos squirming in their seats as he tore into woke ideology, calling it the “great epidemic of our time.”

In a defiant and impassioned address, Milei criticised the forum for promoting what he described as the destructive agenda of wokeism and laid out Argentina's libertarian-inspired resurgence as a model for other nations.

“Wokeism has colonised the world's most important institutions… Until we remove this abhorrent ideology from our culture, our institutions, and our laws, Western civilisation will not be able to return to the path of progress,” Milei declared.

Reflecting on Argentina’s transformation, he detailed how his government reversed decades of economic decline by slashing deficits, promoting free trade, and embracing fiscal responsibility. “Argentina was infected with socialism for far too long, weak and closed to trade, but now we have turned the tide,” he said, citing rebounding growth as evidence.

Milei railed against “radical feminism, the transgender agenda, and the climate change agenda,” accusing them of being tools to weaken the West. He argued that radical environmentalism had shifted from preserving the planet to demonising human progress, while gender ideology, he declared, led to harmful societal and individual consequences. “We are witnessing the global exhaustion of this system,” he warned, urging nations to “break free from the script of failure.”

The libertarian firebrand also praised like-minded leaders and allies, including U.S. President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Giorgia Meloni, for joining the fight against the “hegemony of the woke left.” “I no longer feel so alone,” Milei said, celebrating what he described as a growing international alliance for freedom.

Milei concluded with a rallying cry for Western nations to unite and reject the ideology he blamed for economic stagnation and cultural decay. “Let us reclaim the ideas of freedom and make the West great again,” he proclaimed, leaving the audience with his signature exclamation: “Long live freedom, damn it!”

  • John Landry
    commented 2025-01-23 06:26:48 -0500 Flag
    Why it must be said and argued is intriguing as it is disturbing.