Male runner mocked after switching to women's category: 'Way to cheat, bro!'
“It is not fair to a female who has trained hard,” one female runner told journalist Shawn McBreairty. “Males are biologically faster than females, with testosterone. They need to run under their biological gender.”
After a switch from the men's to the women's category, a sophomore transgender runner from a Maine private school was blasted as a cheater upon finishing a race. Last year, as a freshman, he barely made a mark in the district rankings.
During the girls 5k cross-country showdown at the Maine XC Festival of Champions in Belfast on Saturday, Soren Stark-Chessa clinched the fifth spot. The performance now ranks Stark-Chessa fourth in the district. Just a year ago, when competing in the boys' category, Stark-Chessa held the 172nd position, according to the Daily Mail.
“Way to cheat, bro!” one spectator shouted several times as the student crossed the finish line.
A mother of one of the runners who competed in track events in Maine said that:
“Men are simply larger, faster, and stronger than their female counterparts. To compare, the top ranked female high school runner in all of New England would only be ranked 47th among high school boys in Maine."
Cheater boy from Freeport, ME Soren Stark-Chessa displaces the 11th placed girl from a medal, as expected.— Shawn McBreairty 🇺🇸 (@ShawnMcBreairty) September 30, 2023
He finishes the girls race 5th.
Pathetic.
The #MainePrincipalsAssociation are woke morons. pic.twitter.com/DxbIFBgdzl
One father, whose kids compete in cross country racing called it the “grossest of injustices.”
“If a boy competing in a sporting event were found to be using performance enhancing drugs, he would be disqualified due to the presumption of unfair competitive advantage,” the father said.
“If instead, that same boy chose to compete as a girl, he would not only not be disqualified due to his enormous presumptive competitive advantage, he would be lauded, feted and applauded.
“For the boys, it would be tragic, for it teaches them things that simply do not apply outside of the very narrow time and place in which we currently reside.
“For the girls, it is the grossest of injustices in every conceivable way, because it forces them to participate in, and to some extent accept, something which is manifestly false. They must, like it or not, participate in the lie.”
- By Ezra Levant
