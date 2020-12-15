Mall security FORCEFULLY eject woman with PTSD for not wearing a mask — despite exemption

You’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t.

Audrey Pinnell was accosted, harassed and assaulted by mall security on her way to meet a friend at White Oaks Mall in London, Ontario, for a cinnamon bun — a criminal act indeed.

She would have been okay to wear a mask and only remove it whilst sitting and eating, except that Audrey suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Mask-wearing triggers her memories of a traumatic incident, and as such, she is unable to safely wear a mask.

Signage on the entrance of White Oaks Mall outlines London City By-Law PH-20, and clearly states, “Please be respectful of the rights of individuals who are exempt from wearing a mask in conformity with the exemptions provided in the By-Law.”

But footage obtained by Rebel News shows that treatment by the mall’s own staff is anything but respectful.

Audrey was soon approached by mall security and asked to leave because she was not wearing a mask. She complied, but because she was not “moving fast enough,” mall security guards working for Stinson Security apprehended and began to forcibly remove her on the grounds of alleged mask non-compliance and then, trespassing. This altercation, being related to her PTSD, triggered Audrey’s anxiety and caused her to suffer a panic attack.

Watch the clip to see for yourself.

The criminalization of individuals who are meant to be exempt from the mask mandate is getting absurd. Not to mention, the mall cops didn’t have their badges properly displayed — an infraction in and of itself.

One rule for me, one rule for thee. Where do we draw the line?

Rebel News has reached out to White Oaks Mall Manager Jeff Wilson, Stinson Security, London police and bylaw enforcement for comment, but have not heard back as of publishing.