Man arrested after spray-painting 'Free John' outside enclosed statue of Canada's first PM

Talk about yet another example of selective prosecution and two-tier law enforcement.

The latest case in point: just when you thought that the Sir John A. Macdonald statue fiasco at Toronto’s Queen’s Park could not get any worse – well, it gets worse…

Since 1894, the statue of our first prime minister has been proudly displayed on the south lawn of the Ontario Legislature.

But then along came the so-called “summer of love” in 2020 in which the statue was frequently desecrated by “mostly peaceful” Black Lives Matter and Antifa hooligans.

They would routinely paint-bomb the statue as members of law enforcement would routinely look the other way.

Indeed, instead of throwing the book at these vandals, it was decided that the Sir John statue was a “trigger” to these reprobates. And so it was that the Sir John statue was placed in a plywood box that resembles a makeshift coffin. A garbage bag was placed over the PM’s head. A glorious statue commemorating the founder of Canada remains as a colossal eyesore. Class.

Recently, Daniel Tate of Toronto happened by the shrouded statue. Tate is a fan of Canadian history and our first prime minister. So it was he decided to visually indicate his distaste for the boxed-up statue by spray-painting “Free John” on a piece of plywood.

Reaction was both swift and severe. Tate was spotted doing this by a couple of Queen’s Park’s Legislative Security Officers who chased him down and detained him.

They then contacted the Toronto Police Service, which charged Tate with mischief under $5.000. Naturally, the graffiti was quickly painted over lest it offend loony leftist passersby.

It is nothing short of astonishing. For 17 months, the pro-Hamas hooligans have been openly chanting genocide, carrying out acts of vandalism and arson, physically assaulting people, displaying swastikas, and cos-playing as Yahya Sinwar, the terrorist mastermind responsible for the Oct. 7, 2023 massacre in Israel.

And what does law enforcement do? Nothing. Correction: on chilly days, the police deliver coffee and Timbits to the Hamasholes. And the police also go out of their way to arrest peaceful counter-demonstrators and members of the independent press.

Despicable.

Speaking of despicable, where-oh-where is Ontario Premier Doug Ford on this matter?

It should be noted that the City of Victoria, B.C., was one of the first municipalities to embrace cancel culture vis-à-vis the legacy of Sir John A. Macdonald going back to 2018. That’s when Victoria eradicated its Sir John statue.

That’s also when Premier Ford reacted with outrage, informing Victoria to ship the statue to Toronto where it would be proudly displayed in Ontario.

Alas, the province’s chief cherry cheesecake eating enthusiast isn’t nicknamed “Flip-Flop Ford” for nothing.

That’s because Ford did another cosmic switcheroo regarding the statue controversy. Which is to say, Ford is now silent that the Sir John statue at Queen’s Park remains out of sight, out of mind.

A former champion of Canada's first prime minister, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is still silent on the boarded-up statue of Sir John A. Macdonald outside of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario.https://t.co/kkSFwCmEUW — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 10, 2022

Meanwhile, a sign on the plywood states the following: “The Legislative Assembly of Ontario is a place for debate and deliberation on issues that matter in our province. Though we cannot change the history we have inherited, we can shape the history we wish to leave behind. The speaker of the Legislative Assembly is considering how the depictions of those histories in the monuments and statuary on the Assembly’s grounds can respect all of our diverse cultures and peoples.”

Essentially, the powers-that-be are thinking about what to do with the statue. They’ve been “thinking” about this for five years now! Ah, behold, the speed of government!

Tate will be back in court on May 5. Rebel News will be there to cover his trial given that the mainstream media doesn’t seem to care. Or perhaps these government-funded trained seals also believe Tate should be charged and convicted.

In the meantime, this sordid story once again indicates we live in a society in which the police subscribe to the following mission statement: “One law for thee, one law for me.”