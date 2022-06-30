Man arrested on Parliament Hill — was it because he is a freedom convoy supporter?
'Ask yourself: does this sound like the Canada you grew up in?'
A Parliamentary Protective Service officer barked: “You’re under arrest!”, and suddenly a man on Parliament Hill was swarmed by about 10 PPS officers. He was tackled to the ground, handcuffed, and eventually hauled away in a PPS SUV.
The man’s name is Kyle Vincent Boiselle, a supporter of the freedom convoy going back to January. We tried to interview him from behind a fence surrounding Parliament Hill (we were earlier forbidden from stepping foot on the Hill because we had recorded footage near a security checkpoint and refused to delete that aforementioned footage; that’s how the PPS roll on Parliament Hill these days).
In any event, we spoke to those who know Boiselle; they said he did nothing wrong (aside from having a negative opinion re: the Trudeau-Singh government).
Boiselle’s takedown comes on the heels of freedom convoy organizer Tamara Lich being re-arrested in Medicine Hat, Alta., allegedly for breaching her bail conditions.
And now we must ponder how many other Canadians will be heading to the slammer this Dominion Day weekend — apparently for committing the egregious crime of being critical of the federal government or for openly supporting the freedom convoy.
And ask yourself: does this sound like the Canada you grew up in?
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.