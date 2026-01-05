Man at centre of OneBC Party split makes bizarre attempt to reshape public record

In this report, Rebel News’ Drea Humphrey walks viewers through one of the most bizarre media inquiry exchanges she’s encountered, involving Othman Mekhloufi, the man said to be at the centre of the recent split within the OneBC Party.

During an interview with Rebel News, party leader and MLA Dallas Brodie described her decision to have Othman Mekhloufi terminated from his communications role as the genesis moment that led three board members, including MLA Tara Armstrong, to amend the party’s constitution and abruptly remove her as leader.

According to Brodie, who has since regained control of the party, she raised concerns about Mekhloufi’s influence and online conduct, including posts attributed to his X account that she did not want the party to be associated with and was unwilling to defend.

As part of her reporting, Humphrey made several documented attempts to give Mekhloufi the opportunity to share his side of the story, including sending him some of the posts in question that had been published in a far-left article and inviting him to be interviewed to clear his name from any misinterpretations.

Rather than responding to those substance-based questions, Mekhloufi and former party chief of staff Tim Thielmann pointed Humphrey to a pre-written statement that failed to address the posts. Mekhloufi did, however, wait until the report — which he knew he would be discussed in — was published before approaching Humphrey with a series of pre-written amendments he wanted added to the written record of the story.

BC POLITICS: Why am I posting this image of Othman Mekhloufi, the man said to be at the centre of the OneBC Party implosion?



Click the link to find out & learn why I believe Mekhloufi tried to manipulate public record with false claims about my journalism https://t.co/yvIVhR9MY7 pic.twitter.com/klPjCtkcqN — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) January 5, 2026

Those amendments still avoided addressing the concerns raised about his online activity, but would serve to bolster his image, including excerpts from social media posts Mekhloufi selected where the party’s former chief of staff, Tim Thielmann, praised Mekhloufi’s work, and a photo of Mekhloufi gazing out of a window that he wished to have published.

When Humphrey replied to these unusual requests by posing further questions to probe his response to the allegations being made against him, Mekhloufi pivoted again, this time sending a new list of amendments he wanted Humphrey to publish. These amendments included false claims about her journalism, which he said were written by an unnamed spokesperson from his consultancy firm.

The strange exchange prompted Humphrey to go beyond appeasing his attempts to shape the written record of her reporting and produce a video breakdown explaining why she believes certain statements Mekhloufi sent her were delivered in bad faith as an attempt to manipulate the public record surrounding his role in the party’s conflict.