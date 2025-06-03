Man shouts 'F*** the Jews' at Dave Portnoy during pizza review in Toronto

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy was on the receiving end of an antisemitic slur during a recent visit to Toronto.

While filming an episode of his "One Bite Pizza Review" show, a passerby shouted “F*** the Jews” at the sports media mogul.

“There we go,” replied a seemingly frustrated Portnoy.

“What are you guys f***ing laughing about,” he said to some young fans who were watching the pizza review. “It's terrible,” one replied. “Exactly,” agreed Portnoy, who is Jewish.

“That's terrible,” added Portnoy's Toronto-based sidekick Bill the Greek. A clip of the incident shared online has been seen at least two-million times since publication.

The city has been a hotbed of antisemitic incidents since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attack against Israel.

Jewish schools have been hit with gunfire, businesses have been targeted with vandalism, and disruptive, sometimes violent, protests calling for the destruction of the Jewish state have been a regular occurrence.

Political commentator Sue-Ann Levy joined The Ezra Levant Show this week, where she criticized Mayor Olivia Chow and police Chief Myron Demkiw for allowing antisemitism to flourish.

The issues “stem from the top,” she said, with agitators realizing “weak politicians” mean there will be “no consequences for their behaviour.”

Portnoy was in Toronto attending a crypto conference in May, where he was a keynote speaker. His pizza review focused on the local restaurant Terrazza.

Rating the pizza a 7.4, Portnoy said he would “highly recommend” the establishment.

