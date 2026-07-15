Man shoved into traffic for waving Alberta flag speaks out: 'I could have been killed'
Don Bonnar says he was pushed into the roadway, where his foot was run over by a vehicle. He says doctors suspected a fracture, and he underwent medical treatment following the incident.
A peaceful Alberta independence supporter says he refuses to be intimidated after an alleged assault left him with a serious foot injury when he was shoved into live traffic while holding an Alberta flag.
Don Bonnar, a longtime Alberta sovereignty advocate, was at Keith Wilson's Let Alberta Decide pancake breakfast and recounted the June 28 incident in Edmonton.
The disturbing assault, captured on video, shows Bonnar standing on a traffic median displaying an Alberta flag before a confrontation escalates. Bonnar says he was pushed into the roadway, where his foot was run over by a vehicle. He says doctors suspected a fracture, and he underwent medical treatment following the incident.
"It could have killed me," Bonnar says.
Despite the attack, Bonnar says he has no intention of abandoning his activism. Instead, he hopes the incident serves as a reminder that political disagreements should never turn violent.
"We can try to help educate the 'Elbows Up' crowd... to try to celebrate our differences like we used to in this country," he says.
Bonnar has been active in Alberta sovereignty advocacy since launching the Alberta Sovereignty NOW banner campaign in 2025 and has participated in numerous overpass demonstrations and public events supporting Alberta independence.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.https://mybook.to/sheila