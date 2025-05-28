Manitoba gov't claims full-body hair removal is 'gender-affirming care'

The Manitoba government is laying the groundwork to expand taxpayer-funded hair removal services for individuals undergoing gender-related medical procedures—including permanent hair removal on the genitals, areola, face, chest, back and forearms.

A recently published Request for Information (RFI) seeks input from providers capable of delivering province-wide permanent hair removal as part of the province’s gender-affirming care offerings. The hair removal, which would be done through laser or electrolysis, is intended to prepare patients for surgeries such as phalloplasty and vaginoplasty.

Currently, Manitoba uses dermatologists to perform some of these services under the public health insurance system. But the RFI suggests a significant expansion is under consideration, including the formalization of long-term contracts for a broader array of providers.

Notably, hair removal on genitals and forearms is specifically highlighted in the document as necessary for surgical preparation—resulting in the use of public healthcare dollars for what many consider cosmetic procedures.

Women with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), for example, frequently experience distressing facial hair growth due to hormonal imbalances. However, permanent hair removal for those patients is typically not covered under public insurance, as it is considered “non-essential.”

The RFI, posted on the MERX procurement portal, does not provide cost estimates or limits but signals that the province is interested in making these services available more broadly and predictably in the future. Any subsequent Request for Proposals (RFP) will outline contract terms and province-wide delivery requirements.

Read the RFI here: MERX RFI – Gender Affirming Hair Removal