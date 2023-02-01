Many unvaccinated B.C. film workers are still being treated like lepers in their industry

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News has brought you many reports on how sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandates imposed on healthcare workers and paramedics are putting British Columbians at risk as their access to emergency care is plagued by a short staffing crisis.

The truth is, it’s not just public health lords like Public Health Officer Dr. Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix, or political powers like Premier David Eby, that are eager to hang on to draconian measures — other industries and employers are still implementing them too.

On Sunday, Rebel News was invited to cover a private town hall organized by the Canadian Film Workers for Human Rights & Ethics Association (CFW). The event was held in order to discuss the best strategies for taking a united stand against the ongoing discrimination unvaccinated workers in their industry are facing.

Close to 80 union and non-union members gathered at Heritage Hall in Vancouver to hear from an impressive panel of speakers ready to tackle the subject. On the health side of the presentation was former BC Children’s Hospital nurse Aurora Bisson-Montpetit and University of British Columbia Department of Medicine neurology professor — and president and chief scientific officer at Kinexus Bioformatics — Dr. Steven Pelech.

To discuss legal efforts and advocacy was human rights and employment lawyer Umar Sheik, Executive Director for the Canadian Society for the Advancement of Science in Public Policy (CSASPP) Kip Warner, and the Canadian Voters Association’s Kari Simpson.

“We are absolutely being discriminated against and that’s something I bring up at every meeting that I go to,” CFW Board member Lauro Chartrand-Delvalle told Rebel News. “We are constantly being tested, we are still wearing masks, and in a lot of shows, you are mandated to have now upwards of three jabs to be allowed to come up on set to work. And that’s all in the name of safety when we all know that it doesn’t keep you safe,” he added.

Click on the full report to hear more from Lauro Chartrand-Delvalle, co-organizer and CFW board member John Banocich, and some of the addtional panel presenters.

