Marco Mendicino claims 2021 was a record year for firearms seizures
908 firearms, including 316 handguns, were reportedly confiscated by the Canada Border Services Agency.
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino recently claimed that 2021 was a “record year” for Canada Border Services Agency, due to the alleged seizing of 316 handguns.
“2021 was a record year for illegal firearms seizures but there is still a lot more work to do,” Mendicino stated. “I think it’s really important that Canadians know the federal government does see as a priority the need to stop illegal trafficking of guns at our borders.”
When commenting on what he sees as a handgun issue in Canada, Mendicino told the press that they are the number one type of guns used in homicides.
“It’s a type of gun that has been growing on average between 45,000 and 55,000 new registrations each and every year and we want to stop that trend. We hope by doing so we will bring down handgun violence.”
Mendicino did not comment on the scope of the issue of gun smuggling.
Canada’s Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino speaks about Bill C-21, which would implement a nationwide freeze on handguns.— William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) August 17, 2022
"This bill will give wiretapping powers [to law enforcement] to stop the flow of guns across our borders.”
Stop Bill C-21! https://t.co/Nhwn95boWW pic.twitter.com/GBgPSd6vij
Instead, he and his colleagues in Parliament continue to push legislation targeting law-abiding citizens, notably through Bill C-21. Bill C-21 would implement a national freeze on the sale of all handguns in Canada.
A New Democrat member of Parliament told Rebel News in June that the smuggling of illegal guns at the border is in fact an extremely important issue and legislation is needed to solve the crisis. He admitted that Bill C-21 does not address this issue.
Conservative Member of Parliament Michael Cooper (@Cooper4SAE) criticizes Marco Mendicino's Bill C-21, affirms it "gets it wrong" and "targets law abiding gun owners instead of criminals."— William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) August 18, 2022
SCRAP Bill C-21 : https://t.co/Nhwn95boWW@RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/1IUgAFOZUi
“I am a member of the public safety committee [and] no legislation is going to address the [smuggling of illegal guns at the border],” he told Rebel News.
The Trudeau government must stop punishing law-abiding citizens. Sign our petition at http://HandsOffOurGuns.com
The Trudeau government must stop punishing law-abiding gun owners and keep their hands off our guns.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 9, 2022
PETITION: Hands Off Our Guns:https://t.co/aGj1im0JSGpic.twitter.com/EzK8sv6ovr
Dutch Farmer Rebellion
Rebel News has returned to the Netherlands to cover the Dutch farmer protests against the government's plan to limit carbon and nitrogen emissions from their farms. Please donate here to support our 100% viewer-funded journalism and offset the cost of our economy-class airfare, accommodations, and meals.learn more
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.