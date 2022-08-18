Marco Mendicino claims 2021 was a record year for firearms seizures

The Canadian Press / Patrick Doyle

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino recently claimed that 2021 was a “record year” for Canada Border Services Agency, due to the alleged seizing of 316 handguns.

“2021 was a record year for illegal firearms seizures but there is still a lot more work to do,” Mendicino stated. “I think it’s really important that Canadians know the federal government does see as a priority the need to stop illegal trafficking of guns at our borders.”

When commenting on what he sees as a handgun issue in Canada, Mendicino told the press that they are the number one type of guns used in homicides.

“It’s a type of gun that has been growing on average between 45,000 and 55,000 new registrations each and every year and we want to stop that trend. We hope by doing so we will bring down handgun violence.”

Mendicino did not comment on the scope of the issue of gun smuggling.

Canada’s Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino speaks about Bill C-21, which would implement a nationwide freeze on handguns.



"This bill will give wiretapping powers [to law enforcement] to stop the flow of guns across our borders.”



Instead, he and his colleagues in Parliament continue to push legislation targeting law-abiding citizens, notably through Bill C-21. Bill C-21 would implement a national freeze on the sale of all handguns in Canada.

A New Democrat member of Parliament told Rebel News in June that the smuggling of illegal guns at the border is in fact an extremely important issue and legislation is needed to solve the crisis. He admitted that Bill C-21 does not address this issue.

Conservative Member of Parliament Michael Cooper (@Cooper4SAE) criticizes Marco Mendicino's Bill C-21, affirms it "gets it wrong" and "targets law abiding gun owners instead of criminals."



“I am a member of the public safety committee [and] no legislation is going to address the [smuggling of illegal guns at the border],” he told Rebel News.

