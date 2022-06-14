Marco Mendicino is a repeat liar — why is establishment media running cover for him?
Spencer Fernando joined Ezra to discuss his recent piece on the subject, titled 'Establishment Press Unwilling To Just Admit That Marco Mendicino Lied To The Canadian People'
Liberal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino has repeatedly claimed that police officials asked for the federal government to invoke the Emergencies Act in response to the Freedom Convoy protests that took place in Ottawa.
Yet one after another, police departments and senior officials all said they never asked for such a thing.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Spencer Fernando (follow @SpencerFernando on Twitter) joined Ezra to discuss his recent piece on the subject, titled Establishment Press Unwilling To Just Admit That Marco Mendicino Lied To The Canadian People.
Here's a bit of what Spencer had to say:
I'm sure most of [the establishment press] realize it, but they're using generally different language to refer to it. You know, "misunderstood", "Liberals clarify Mendicino's comments." They're treating it as if he said one thing once, and it was a mistake, right? "Oh, he one time said the police asked for this, and law enforcement asked for this, okay, he misspoke, okay" — you can understand someone, if your job is to talk for a living, you know — we all know that we're going to say one or two things that don't always hold up.
But he said it over and over again, in many different settings — press conferences, speaking in Parliament, speaking in committees. So it's clear that was his line and that was the message they were going with.
And so the fact that is just completely disintegrated shows that they were lying to the whole country. And you know, again, that is really the difference between independent media and much of the establishment. It's kind of similar to the anger when Poilievre was criticizing the Bank of Canada. It's almost that they're more concerned about the tone, right? "Oh, how dare you call someone a liar, how dare you criticize an institution?"
Whereas I think most Canadians, and certainly independent media, are more focused on the facts and focused on what's actually happening. The tone doesn't really matter. I mean, are we supposed to be nice about the government lying to people? Are we supposed to be nice about the government using a false pretext to take away people's rights and invoke the Emergencies Act? That's not something we should just be polite about.
This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.
- By David Menzies
