Mark Carney at the forefront of every harmful globalist idea: Marc Morano

Climate Depot's Marc Morano joins The Ezra Levant Show, where he explains how prior to becoming prime minister, Mark Carney was pulling the strings behind the scenes to enforce so-called green energy policies that bypass voters to forcefully implement net-zero policies.

  March 28, 2025   |   News Analysis

On Thursday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Climate Depot's Marc Morano joined Ezra to share his insights into Canada's new prime minister, Mark Carney.

Outside of his time as the governor of the Bank of Canada, Carney has likely flown under the radar of Canadians. But he's been a prominent face among globalist elites, spending his time pushing the United Nations' so-called green agenda and regularly attending, and, as a former board member, contributing to the World Economic Forum's goals.

During the 2021 UN climate summit, Carney became a key player in the founding of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ). Though the group doesn't attract many headlines, Marc explained why it's a danger.

“They absolutely bypass democracy using the banking industry, equity asset firms” and facilitate the collusion with asset firms like BlackRock, State Street along with other partners like the World Ecnomic Forum and UN, Marc said.

The idea of GFANZ is to “force behaviours,” Marc detailed, recalling the words of BlackRock CEO Larry Fink. These “behaviours” backed by GFANZ included “the whole woke agenda,” including support for critical race theory.

“They needed need Congress to pass a bill, they didn't need a president to do executive orders,” he continued. “They were forcing upon global and national businesses — whether it's in the U.S. or Canada — their entire net-zero ideology.”

This meant companies weren't funded or managers were relived of their duties for failing to comply with the agenda, the Climate Depot director said, calling it “a complete collusion, a racketeering enterprise where they were withholding the money to get the behaviour they wanted, and they bragged about it openly.”

All of this was done “behind the scenes, behind closed doors,” Marc continued. “He didn't care what countries wanted, what voters wanted.”

