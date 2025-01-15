Mark Carney brands himself as 'outsider' while launching leadership bid on American television

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed globalist banker Mark Carney's appearance on The Daily Show hosted by U.S. comedian Jon Stewart.

Carney appeared on Jon Stewart's show on Monday, and is expected to officially announce his leadership bid for the Liberal Party of Canada during a stop in Alberta on Thursday.

The former Bank of Canada governor made the 'soft' announcement while discussing trade relations and economic policy with Stewart.

"Let’s say the candidate wasn't part of the government. Let’s say the candidate did have a lot of economic experience," Carney said. "Let’s say the candidate did deal with crisis. Let’s say the candidate had a plan to deal with the challenges."

"You are running as an outsider," Jon Stewart, the program host, told the affluent banker. "I am an outsider," he claimed.

Ezra critiqued Carney for launching his campaign for prime minister on an American news network. "Could you imagine though, a Canadian Conservative announcing their leadership for the Canadian Conservative Party on Fox News?"

"It would be called unpatriotic because it is, if you're running for the leadership of Canada, why are you telling foreigners first? Why are you letting a foreign comedian journalist 'grill' you, it wasn't really a grilling though was it," he said.

The Liberal Party leadership race was launched following Justin Trudeau's announcement that he will be stepping down as prime minister and leader of the Liberal Party once a new leader is selected.