Mark Carney defends Liberal MP who promoted kidnapping of Conservative rival for CCP bounty

When asked by reporters on Monday morning about Chiang’s role in promoting transnational repression, Carney brushed it off as a “learning opportunity.”

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   March 31, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Mark Carney, the Liberal establishment's globalist golden boy and heir to the Trudeau throne, is standing firm behind embattled MP Paul Chiang—even after Chiang was caught encouraging the kidnapping of his Conservative rival, Joe Tay, in service of a Chinese Communist Party bounty.

Yes, really.

Chiang, the Liberal MP for Markham–Unionville, stands accused of encouraging individuals to abduct Tay and hand him over to Chinese officials for a $1 million bounty tied to Tay’s outspoken criticism of Beijing’s human rights abuses.

If this sounds like something out of a bad Cold War thriller, it isn’t. It’s just another day in Carney's Canada.

When asked by reporters on Monday morning about Chiang’s role in promoting transnational repression, Carney brushed it off as a “learning opportunity.” According to Carney, Chiang will remain on as a Liberal candidate.

This, from the man Liberals pitch as the “grown-up in the room.” Mr. World Bank. The adult Trudeau’s cabinet never had.

And now, he’s green-lighting one of his MPs shilling for the Chinese Communist Party’s hit list.

Chiang attempted to put out the fire with a social media “apology,” claiming he reached out to Tay to make amends. But Tay isn’t buying it.

“No apology is sufficient,” Tay posted. “Threats like these are the tradecraft of the Chinese Communist Party to interfere in Canada. And they are not just aimed at me. They are intended to send a chilling signal to the entire community.”

Tay added he’s been in contact with the RCMP over safety concerns—even before Chiang’s disturbing comments came to light.

Let’s not downplay what’s at stake here: Canadian citizens have been executed in China in recent years. Chiang was effectively suggesting that Tay be handed over to a regime with blood on its hands.

And Chiang didn’t suggest just any place to drop Tay off—he pointed to the same Chinese consulate in Toronto where diplomats were previously caught intimidating Conservative MP Michael Chong over his criticism of Beijing.

Meanwhile, the so-called “Foreign Interference Commission” continues to shield the names of 11 parliamentarians implicated in CCP influence operations. And thanks to the Liberals proroguing Parliament for their leadership swap, none of the commission’s recommendations have been implemented ahead of this election.

All of this is happening while Elections Canada is now providing private security to threatened candidates. A shocking but unsurprising development in a country where a Liberal MP can promote foreign-sponsored abductions with zero consequences.

Let’s cut the nonsense: if a Freedom Convoy supporter had suggested kidnapping Chrystia Freeland and turning her over to Russia, the regime would have unleashed a crackdown so brutal, the illegally invoked Emergencies Act would look like a picnic.

But Chiang? Nothing. Not even a slap on the wrist.

The message is clear: if you're a Liberal MP promoting foreign dictatorship tactics, the Liberal Party will protect you. Mark Carney will praise you. And the media will memory-hole you.

If you believe Canada deserves better—and that Chiang has no place on a ballot—send Carney and the Liberals a message. Visit FireChiang.com and sign the petition.

Demand the Firing of Liberal MP Paul Chiang!

5,085 signatures
Goal: 10,000 signatures
meta-img

In January 2025, Liberal MP Paul Chiang urged attendees at a media conference to abduct Conservative candidate Joe Tay and deliver him to the Chinese Consulate in Toronto, effectively endorsing a bounty issued by Hong Kong police. Amid ongoing revelations of Chinese interference in Canadian politics and unresolved recommendations from the Foreign Interference Commission, Chiang’s actions represent a severe threat to Canada's democracy and sovereignty. Sign the petition now and demand Paul Chiang’s immediate firing!

Will you sign?

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

