Mark Carney defends Liberal MP who promoted kidnapping of Conservative rival for CCP bounty

Mark Carney, the Liberal establishment's globalist golden boy and heir to the Trudeau throne, is standing firm behind embattled MP Paul Chiang—even after Chiang was caught encouraging the kidnapping of his Conservative rival, Joe Tay, in service of a Chinese Communist Party bounty.

Yes, really.

Chiang, the Liberal MP for Markham–Unionville, stands accused of encouraging individuals to abduct Tay and hand him over to Chinese officials for a $1 million bounty tied to Tay’s outspoken criticism of Beijing’s human rights abuses.

If this sounds like something out of a bad Cold War thriller, it isn’t. It’s just another day in Carney's Canada.

When asked by reporters on Monday morning about Chiang’s role in promoting transnational repression, Carney brushed it off as a “learning opportunity.” According to Carney, Chiang will remain on as a Liberal candidate.

Carney continues to defend Liberal candidate Paul Chiang, who called for his Conservative opponent to be kidnapped and turned over to the Chinese Communist Party in exchange for a cash bounty.



The PM says Chiang "apologized" and will remain a Liberal candidate. pic.twitter.com/l24R0j7Nei — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 31, 2025

This, from the man Liberals pitch as the “grown-up in the room.” Mr. World Bank. The adult Trudeau’s cabinet never had.

And now, he’s green-lighting one of his MPs shilling for the Chinese Communist Party’s hit list.

Chiang attempted to put out the fire with a social media “apology,” claiming he reached out to Tay to make amends. But Tay isn’t buying it.

“No apology is sufficient,” Tay posted. “Threats like these are the tradecraft of the Chinese Communist Party to interfere in Canada. And they are not just aimed at me. They are intended to send a chilling signal to the entire community.”

Tay added he’s been in contact with the RCMP over safety concerns—even before Chiang’s disturbing comments came to light.

Let’s not downplay what’s at stake here: Canadian citizens have been executed in China in recent years. Chiang was effectively suggesting that Tay be handed over to a regime with blood on its hands.

4 Canadians were executed by China. Condemning is what this bitch’s response. Where are the taxpayers money, where are the gut that shown to America. Fuck corruptive Canada government pic.twitter.com/TVgFsB35Np — dl z (@zdl197756) March 20, 2025

And Chiang didn’t suggest just any place to drop Tay off—he pointed to the same Chinese consulate in Toronto where diplomats were previously caught intimidating Conservative MP Michael Chong over his criticism of Beijing.

The federal government knew about the threats to CPC MP Michael Chong by CCP actors.



He explains what he would have done differently to protect his personal safety if he had been told by the Canadian government that he had been a target of the CCP. pic.twitter.com/CgZzEeN6Mh — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 3, 2024

Meanwhile, the so-called “Foreign Interference Commission” continues to shield the names of 11 parliamentarians implicated in CCP influence operations. And thanks to the Liberals proroguing Parliament for their leadership swap, none of the commission’s recommendations have been implemented ahead of this election.

Justice Hogue tells the Foreign Interference Commission: "I will not be publicly identifying parliamentarians who may be suspecting of having participated in foreign interference activities or of having acted wittingly or unwittingly as agents of a foreign state." pic.twitter.com/QYKpxtK524 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 16, 2024

All of this is happening while Elections Canada is now providing private security to threatened candidates. A shocking but unsurprising development in a country where a Liberal MP can promote foreign-sponsored abductions with zero consequences.

A representative from Canada's election security task force announces a new program to provide unarmed, private-sector security services to candidates who feel intimidated or threatened. pic.twitter.com/ITxbQohauU — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 31, 2025

Let’s cut the nonsense: if a Freedom Convoy supporter had suggested kidnapping Chrystia Freeland and turning her over to Russia, the regime would have unleashed a crackdown so brutal, the illegally invoked Emergencies Act would look like a picnic.

But Chiang? Nothing. Not even a slap on the wrist.

The message is clear: if you're a Liberal MP promoting foreign dictatorship tactics, the Liberal Party will protect you. Mark Carney will praise you. And the media will memory-hole you.

If you believe Canada deserves better—and that Chiang has no place on a ballot—send Carney and the Liberals a message. Visit FireChiang.com and sign the petition.