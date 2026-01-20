Mark Carney's Davos rant: Canada ditches ‘old order’ for new deals with China and EU

Prime Minister Mark Carney declared the old "rules-based international order" as being gone forever, in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

This rules-based system was supposed to protect smaller nations, but Carney alludes that it’s become more of an opportunity for big superpowers like the United States to weaponize trade, tariffs, and supply chains to bully everyone else.

Carney expands on his "new world order" remarks following his trip to China, acknowledging the "old world" isn't coming back and that "a new system" is being built "among willing partners." pic.twitter.com/u82PzjTfxA — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 20, 2026

Carney referenced Czech dissident Václav Havel's essay "The Power of the Powerless,” using the example of a shopkeeper who hangs a "Workers of the world, unite!" sign in his window — not because he believes it, but to avoid trouble and pretend to support a false system — urging countries and companies to stop this kind of hypocritical compliance with a broken global order that no longer truly benefits everyone equally.

The former Goldman Sachs banker admitted the old bargain was always a "useful fiction," with America providing security while bending rules when it suited them. Now, he says, integration is subordination; great powers do what they want while middle powers like Canada must build "strategic autonomy" or get crushed.

Carney conveys that the solution is simply to ditch naive multilateralism and cherry-pick coalitions of the willing, and he’s hustling to do so. Just days ago, Carney was securing strategic partnerships with China and Qatar, along with trade agreements involving India, Southeast Asian countries, South America, and Europe.

Carney weighs in on what it means to be a "globalist" and says more people need to "recognize what's really going on right now" as he explains why a new order "won't be global ... but it will be more powerful." pic.twitter.com/RSGI9JW7DA — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 20, 2026

He's fast-tracking $1 trillion in domestic investments, doubling defence spending, and pushing "buyers clubs" for critical minerals to diversify away from dependencies, while lecturing the room on "value-based realism" – attempting to sound principled while cutting deals with authoritarians.

Carney received a standing ovation from the Davos crowd, the same ones that thrive on globalist networking. His speech reeks more of a blueprint for Canada to hedge against American pressure by cozying up to Beijing and Brussels.

The "old order is not coming back," Carney says, adding "we shouldn't mourn it" and that "nostalgia is not a strategy."



"Middle powers" have "the most to lose" and "the most to gain," he says, calling on other nations to accept this new reality. pic.twitter.com/yTdnWxuF2o — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 20, 2026

Sovereignty, he says, now means the ability to "withstand pressure." Yet Canada's economy remains deeply tied to the US – the very "hegemon" he subtly criticizes.

In the Q&A, Carney brushed off concerns about Canada’s recent alliance with China, insisting "guardrails" make it all mutually beneficial. He stood firm against US threats over Greenland, calling for talks while ramping up Arctic military presence against Russia.

Carney is selling Canada as the adaptable middle power ready to play a new game in a New World Order, but for everyday Canadians, this sounds less like strength and more like selling out to the highest bidder.

