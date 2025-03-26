Mark Carney’s father ran an Indian day school. Does this explain his silence with Indigenous media?

Mark Carney is dodging Indigenous media — but why?

Could it be because his father’s legacy as an Indian day school administrator and historian, who documented both the good and the bad he witnessed in the residential school systems, doesn’t fit today’s politically correct narrative or the growing calls to criminalize so-called ‘residential school denialism’?

Despite his recent pledges of millions of taxpayer dollars toward the country’s ongoing reconciliation initiatives, the newly sworn-in Prime Minister has avoided speaking with Canada's Indigenous broadcaster.

Prime Minister designate Mark Carney, who is vying to remain Canada’s leader come next month’s election, has committed an additional $253 million in economic support across Nunavut yet refuses to engage with APTN News, the world’s first Indigenous national broadcaster.

According to APTN, Carney “declined a one-on-one interview request with APTN News and was the only leader to turn down an opportunity to answer six written questions by the network to him by email.”

The network also reported that during the Liberal leadership race, Carney’s team failed to respond to their media requests.

Although Carney hasn’t explained his reluctance to engage with Indigenous media, his silence may reflect the delicate balance he must strike — navigating leftist accusations of “residential school denialism” while protecting his father’s legacy and family reputation. Robert J. Carney, Mark Carney’s father, wasn’t just any educator, he was a principal at the Joseph Burr Tyrrell Elementary School, in Fort Smith, Northwest Territories when it was a federally-run Indian day school. The school, which still stands today, is considered a former residential school by its community.

Far from ashamed, R. Carney also spoke proudly of his work there, calling it “part of the greatest investment of Northern endeavour” in a message published in the school’s yearbook, The Borean.

“We live in a small community in Canada’s North, whose very future is dependent on the educational processes that are being carried out in its schools,” he wrote. “So vital is the educational process, and so important its result, that it goes without saying that every citizen of the Northwest Territories is vitally interested in the work of such a school as ours.”

That sentiment was far from isolated. Robert Carney, who also served as the Chief of School Programs for the Northwest Territories before resigning in 1971, later went on to become a respected historian and professor at the University of Alberta. He was appointed Acting Director of the Department of Indian Affairs for the province of Alberta in 1976.

In R. Carney’s review article on the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples, he noted that while the schools were far from perfect, they did more than just provide education. Some schools took in sick, orphaned, and abandoned children and even provided shelter for adults in need. He argued, “The schools were an important resource for the northern and isolated regions, offering shelter, food, and a stable environment for children in need. While not free from criticism, they played a significant role in the development of the region.”

That’s a far cry from the “genocide” label that our House of Commons unanimously accepted in 2022 or the push from voices like Kimberly Murray—the Independent Special Interlocutor for Missing Children and Unmarked Graves, NDP MP Leah Gazan, and lobbyists with the First Nations Leadership Council—who are calling to criminalize the speech of those they deem as "residential school deniers" or “minimizers.”

One of BC’s most powerful lobby groups wants to criminalize true statements about residential schools. They want me jailed for stating a fact.



Don’t let them intimidate you.



Canada is strong enough to handle any truth, as long as we remain free to speak it. 🇨🇦 https://t.co/NKCdaPjFNT — Dallas Brodie (@Dallas_Brodie) March 22, 2025

His balanced, contextual documentation of the residential school system has put him at odds with the current narrative, which, following the Kamloops First Nations’ false claim to have discovered the remains of 215 children in unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, has led to several prominent professionals who dared to echo similar facts being cancelled.

Some examples include Ron Paull, the mayor of Quesnel, B.C., who was censured in 2024, banned from meetings and entering First Nation land in his own community after his wife recommended a few people read A Grave Error—a book of historical residential school facts that acknowledge some of the good things that occurred in the system, including at the former Kamloops Indian Residential school. Paull was vindicated this year after the Supreme Court ruled that his colleagues punished the mayor arbitrarily.

Similarly, Frances Widdowson, a tenured professor at Mount Royal University, was dismissed in December 2021 for highlighting the educational benefits of residential schools alongside their harms, a firing an arbitrator later deemed “disproportionate” in 2024.

Just last month, Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie was expelled from the BC Conservative caucus for pointing out that, contrary to widespread residential school misinformation—including within the Law Society of B.C.’s mandatory Indigenous Intercultural Course—in reality, zero bodies have been discovered at the former Kamloops Indian Residential school nearly four years and millions of tax dollars later.

So, again, why won’t Carney speak to APTN? Could it be that he’s afraid his base will turn on him like they’ve done to others if they learn about his father’s position? Does he agree that people who acknowledge residential school facts, like his father did, should be deemed criminals? And perhaps the bigger question is: why has the mainstream media, which eagerly parrots the inflammatory claims of mass graves and “residential school denialism”, pretended they don’t know who Mark Carney’s father was?