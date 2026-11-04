'Mark Carney, shame on you!': Toronto's Iranian community rallies against PM over UAE statement

Toronto protesters say the prime minister has no business questioning Iran's territorial integrity while ignoring the Iranian people's struggle for freedom.

Scarlett Grace
  |   November 04, 2026   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

Toronto's Iranian community turned out on short notice at Mel Lastman Square in North York on Sunday to condemn Prime Minister Mark Carney over a joint statement he issued with the UAE on October 28.

The statement described three Persian Gulf islands, Abu Musa and the Greater and Lesser Tunbs, as UAE territory and called for an end to what it called Iran's "occupation" of them. The islands belonged to Iran for centuries before the British put them under the control of Arab sheikhs in the early 1900s, and Iran took them back in 1971, the same year the UAE was founded. Iranians across the political spectrum consider them part of their homeland, which is one of the oldest civilizations on Earth.

Earlier this year, hundreds of thousands of Iranians filled Yonge Street to demand freedom for their homeland. The march made headlines around the world, but the prime minister said nothing about it. Months later, his first notable words on Iran questioned its borders.

Chants of "Mark Carney, shame on you" and "Iran united, never divided" rang across the square.

"Every inch of that land is important for us," one demonstrator told me. "Those three islands belong to us, and it's not negotiable."

Another put it more simply: "If Canada is not for sale, Iran is not for sale as well."

Several attendees said Carney should focus on problems at home instead of meddling in disputes he doesn't understand. Others said they came to Canada for peace and safety and couldn't understand why a Canadian prime minister would side against their homeland.

One demonstrator brought a poster showing Western politicians, including Chrystia Freeland, Olivia Chow and Justin Trudeau, holding a Quran or the Communist Manifesto. He said Iranians saw a coalition of leftists and Islamists take over their country in 1979, and he wants to warn Canadians before the same thing happens here.

Tempers flared briefly when an individual who said he supported "free Iran and free Palestine" got into a shouting match with attendees. The rally carried on.

Iranian Canadians have stood with Canadians since the Freedom Convoy, where many of them demonstrated alongside truckers. Now it's our turn to stand with them. Please sign our petition at CanadiansForAFreeIran.com, which we'll be delivering to politicians very soon.

Please sign the petition to show that Canadians stand with the Iranian people!

8,109 signatures
Goal: 15,000 signatures
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The Iranian people are fighting a tyrannical Islamic regime that arrests women, crushes dissent, and kills protestors demanding freedom. Canada’s leaders need to stop tiptoeing around the dictators in Tehran and stand with those risking their lives for democracy and human rights. Add your name — tell Canada to stand with the Iranian people and against the regime oppressing them.

Will you sign?

Scarlett Grace

Anti-Discrimination Reporter

Scarlett Grace is a Canadian journalist and musician from Peterborough, Ontario. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Trent University and has spent over a decade performing live and releasing original music.

In 2022, her involvement in Canada’s freedom movement marked a turning point in her career and public voice. She later joined Rebel News, where she works as an anti-discrimination journalist, reporting extensively on the rise of antisemitism in Canada and the Iranian uprising.

https://twitter.com/ScarlettGrace92

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