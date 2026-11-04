'Mark Carney, shame on you!': Toronto's Iranian community rallies against PM over UAE statement
Toronto protesters say the prime minister has no business questioning Iran's territorial integrity while ignoring the Iranian people's struggle for freedom.
Toronto's Iranian community turned out on short notice at Mel Lastman Square in North York on Sunday to condemn Prime Minister Mark Carney over a joint statement he issued with the UAE on October 28.
The statement described three Persian Gulf islands, Abu Musa and the Greater and Lesser Tunbs, as UAE territory and called for an end to what it called Iran's "occupation" of them. The islands belonged to Iran for centuries before the British put them under the control of Arab sheikhs in the early 1900s, and Iran took them back in 1971, the same year the UAE was founded. Iranians across the political spectrum consider them part of their homeland, which is one of the oldest civilizations on Earth.
Earlier this year, hundreds of thousands of Iranians filled Yonge Street to demand freedom for their homeland. The march made headlines around the world, but the prime minister said nothing about it. Months later, his first notable words on Iran questioned its borders.
Three minutes of the MASSIVE CROWD of Iranians and supporters in Toronto yesterday, waving the Lion and Sun flag, the Canadian flag, and the Israeli and American flags. 🇮🇷 🇨🇦 🇮🇱 🇺🇸— Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) February 15, 2026
Over 500,000 people took to the streets.
FREEDOM FOR IRAN NOW!pic.twitter.com/M3dnN0dqCr
Chants of "Mark Carney, shame on you" and "Iran united, never divided" rang across the square.
"Every inch of that land is important for us," one demonstrator told me. "Those three islands belong to us, and it's not negotiable."
Another put it more simply: "If Canada is not for sale, Iran is not for sale as well."
“Mark Carney, shame on you!”— Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) November 1, 2026
Iranians condemn Prime Minister @MarkJCarney’s joint statement with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, which referred to three islands in the PERSIAN Gulf as UAE territory and called for an end to what it described as Iran’s occupation of the islands.… pic.twitter.com/rw5Gk7HulI
Several attendees said Carney should focus on problems at home instead of meddling in disputes he doesn't understand. Others said they came to Canada for peace and safety and couldn't understand why a Canadian prime minister would side against their homeland.
Iranians stand for Canada’s national anthem 🇨🇦 at a rally today to condemn Prime Minister @MarkJCarney’s joint statement with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, which referred to three islands in the PERSIAN Gulf as UAE territory and called for an end to what it described as Iran’s… pic.twitter.com/lPTnxc51L6— Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) November 1, 2026
One demonstrator brought a poster showing Western politicians, including Chrystia Freeland, Olivia Chow and Justin Trudeau, holding a Quran or the Communist Manifesto. He said Iranians saw a coalition of leftists and Islamists take over their country in 1979, and he wants to warn Canadians before the same thing happens here.
“We don’t want you to lose your country.” 🇨🇦 🇮🇷— Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) November 3, 2026
A poster depicting Mark Carney, Chrystia Freeland, Olivia Chow and other Canadian political figures holding the Quran and the Communist Manifesto was a huge hit and served as a grave warning to Canadians at a rally condemning… pic.twitter.com/0v0mgDIezM
Tempers flared briefly when an individual who said he supported "free Iran and free Palestine" got into a shouting match with attendees. The rally carried on.
Iranian Canadians have stood with Canadians since the Freedom Convoy, where many of them demonstrated alongside truckers. Now it's our turn to stand with them. Please sign our petition at CanadiansForAFreeIran.com, which we'll be delivering to politicians very soon.
Scarlett Grace
Anti-Discrimination Reporter
Scarlett Grace is a Canadian journalist and musician from Peterborough, Ontario. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Trent University and has spent over a decade performing live and releasing original music.
In 2022, her involvement in Canada’s freedom movement marked a turning point in her career and public voice. She later joined Rebel News, where she works as an anti-discrimination journalist, reporting extensively on the rise of antisemitism in Canada and the Iranian uprising.https://twitter.com/ScarlettGrace92