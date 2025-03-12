Mark Carney wasn’t the only one who was truth challenged at a 'meet & shriek' event in Bradford, Ont. recently…

This story is brought to you by the letter “L”: L is for Liberal and L is for… liar.

Case in point: do you recall that Mark Carney “meet and shriek” event that we covered in Bradford, Ont. recently?

For starters, the small bakery was full of inexplicably angry Carney supporters. Maybe these Carney cultists were miffed about all the stories chronicling how Carney is very truth-challenged of late? Or maybe they realize deep down that nobody can save the sinking ship that is the Liberal Party of Canada.

WATCH: @TheMenzoid visits a Mark Carney campaign event in Bradford, Ont., where a number of the Liberal front-runner's supporters were not receptive to answering questions about their support for Carney.



FULL REPORT: https://t.co/v8FeLtosus — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 1, 2025

But at one point, we interacted with a sharp dressed man sporting a bright red tie on his way into the bakery. When asked if he was there for the Carney event, he claimed “we’re here to buy some baked goods.”

Now folks, we didn’t really believe that this gentleman got dressed to the nines to go bun shopping, And sure enough, just the other day, a viewer via the Rebel News tips line informed us that the purported baked goods shopper is none other than James Leduc. He just happens to be the Mayor of Bradford. Yeah… Mayor Leduc just happened to be shopping for pastries at the precise same time the bakery was hosting a Mark Carney event?

Are you buying that?

Especially given that after about an hour of shopping for baked goods, Mayor Leduc appeared to exit the bakery empty-handed. Now why would that be… unless he was at the bakery to hobnob with the globalist/elitist Carney?

We did reach out to the mayor to get his side of the story.

We sent him an email asking if he was indeed at the bakery to support Mr. Carney – or at the very least, hear what Carney had to say. If that was the case, why didn’t he say so?

Alas, no response.

Look, we don’t know anything about the Town of Bradford or Mayor Leduc, So we did a quick Google News search. The first story to pop up was how Mayor Leduc has called the cops THREE times on mostly female striking librarians who wanted to state their case at Bradford town council meetings. Hey folks, we all know that librarians can be such hardcore badasses wearing trouble on their shirts, right?

In a local media story chronicling the last time Leduc called in the Gestapo to intimidate those belligerent bookworms, the Mayor stated: “I believe in democracy and freedom of speech.” Yeah, His Honour believes in democracy and freedom of speech… until he doesn’t.

Gee, who does he think he is? Pickering Mayor Kevin Ashe, perhaps Canada’s number one censorious thug when it comes to municipal politics?

But back to BakeryGate. The crux of the matter is that if politicians like Leduc can’t even tell the truth about who they are and why they’re attending an event, well, how can we trust them to tell the truth about anything they say?

Then again, given the number of boldfaced lies Mark Carney has spouted these past few months, is it little wonder Mayor Leduc was attracted to such an affair in the first place? Birds of feather, eh?

In fact, we wonder how these two political titans were introduced to one and other? Maybe, “Pot meet kettle; kettle meet pot”?