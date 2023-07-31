Mark Hamill is unhappy with Twitter’s transformation into ‘X,’ calls for boycott

AP Photo/Noah Berger

The "Star Wars" actor, Mark Hamill, is summoning his minions on social media to unite in a boycott on August 1, seemingly to object to Elon Musk’s rebranding of the platform as "X."

He issued his call to arms on Sunday, saying, "This will only be effective if EVERYONE refrains from tweeting (X-ing?) on August 1st a/k/a #TweetlessTuesday. Let's show the owner the POWER OF THE PEOPLE. Honestly, would it kill you to keep your thoughts to yourself for 1 d--- day? Read a book!"

On the day prior, Hamill had initiated another Twitter strike, enthusiastically sharing, "Looking forward to taking a day off on #TweetlessTuesday!!!"

Hamill has emerged as a vocal critic of Musk’s transformation of the site, openly deriding the new logo in July by sharing an image of the "X" gracing the company’s San Francisco offices.

"Has everybody seen the (eXecrable) new logo?" the actor penned, making a wordplay on Twitter’s new designation.

This will only be effective if EVERYONE refrains from tweeting (X-ing?) on August 1st a/k/a #TweetlessTuesday. Let's show the owner the POWER OF THE PEOPLE. Honestly, would it kill you to keep your thoughts to yourself for 1 damn day? Read a book! 👀 #August1stTweetOutDay https://t.co/0apu2XsbAC — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) July 30, 2023

His latest salvo against Musk’s stewardship of the platform went viral, amassing over 5.3 million views and receiving more than 48,000 likes as of press time.

Despite his vitriol, Hamill's words are unlikely to have any impact whatsoever on the growth of X and the popularity it continues to enjoy. As of press time, X is the number one highest ranking "news" app on the iOS App Store.

Musk had previously disclosed plans to phase out the blue birds that have long been the symbol of Twitter. Meanwhile, Twitter's CEO Linda Yaccarino has touted "X" as a one-stop communication solution, even promising to integrate "banking" services.

She wrote, "X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine."