Mark Zuckerberg unveils Meta's plan to end censorship, return to free speech roots

On last night's episode of The Ezra levant Show, author and journalist Allum Bokhari discussed the impact of Mark Zuckerberg's announcement that Meta will be taking steps to restore free speech and end censorship.

Bokhari applauded Zuckerberg's message for addressing the perils of the 'censorship regime,' but stressed the importance of ensuring that Meta actually follows through with the measures outlined in the CEO's video.

"It's great, it's positive, it feels like a massive massive victory," said Bokhari. "You still have to keep an eye on Meta to see how they implement this, how successful they are, how well-executed it is, but the policy changes Zuckerberg announced are very very clear and very very significant."

The Meta CEO put forward a number of examples of ways that the company will combat censorship, including replacing third-party 'fact-checkers' with community notes, similar to X.

Zuckerberg also announced that he would be moving his content moderation and trust and safety teams from California to Texas in an attempt at limiting political bias.

NOW - Zuckerberg: "We're going to get rid of fact-checkers and replace them with community notes, similar to X." pic.twitter.com/UtZxzCojpN — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 7, 2025

"It's time to get back to our roots around free expression on Facebook and Instagram," he announced. "I started building social media to give people a voice," he said, while also noting that "a lot has happened over the last several years."

The CEO explained that while the company has attempted to combat real harms like child exploitation, terrorism, and drugs, they have "accidentally" censored non-problematic posts.

"That's millions of people, and we've reached a point where it's just too many mistakes and too much censorship," he said.

Zuckerberg's company Meta has also donated $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural fund as he gets set to take the oath of office on January 20, 2025.