Markham–Stouffville PC MPP Paul Calandra billed taxpayers for 11 Toronto hotel stays

Ontario PC Markham–Stouffville MPP Paul Calandra billed taxpayers for 11 overnight hotel stays in downtown Toronto despite representing a riding within commuting distance of Queen's Park.

Expense disclosures from the Ontario legislature show Calandra claimed $6,924 under the legislature's "Special Circumstance Accommodation in Toronto" policy between March 2024 and June 2025.

The claims ranged from $283.75 to $1,097.40 and totalled 11 separate hotel reimbursements.

Ontario's expense rules allow MPPs who live within 50 kilometres of Queen's Park to claim overnight accommodations only in exceptional circumstances, such as severe weather or other emergencies that make returning home impractical. Markham–Stouffville is within commuting distance of the legislature.

Calandra, now Ontario's Minister of Education, was among 16 Toronto-area Progressive Conservative MPPs identified as having collectively billed taxpayers more than $107,000 for Toronto hotel stays under the special circumstances allowance.

PayTheMoneyBack.com will continue tracking which politicians have repaid questionable expenses—and which still owe taxpayers answers.