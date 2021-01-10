Martial law in Canada: Raw footage from Quebec's new COVID curfew

Premier of Quebec, Francois Legault, has introduced a COVID-19 curfew to help reduce the province’s rising case numbers. It went into effect this past Saturday Jan 8th. Measures include an provincewide curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. with exemptions for essential workers.

All “non-essential” workplaces and businesses including restaurants and gyms will be closed. The fine for breaking curfew will be $1,000 to $6,000. If you or anyone you know are issued one of these fines please head over to FightTheFines.com and we will fight your fine.

MARTIAL LAW: The province of Quebec, Canada is now under police rule. Every night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. no-one is allowed onto the streets. Police cars are driving through neighborhoods, sirens blaring, scanning for dissidents to arrest. $6,000 fines - enough to destroy families. pic.twitter.com/PkixRIyxIc — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) January 10, 2021

Viewer submitted footage sent to Rebel Commander, Ezra Levant, shows police blaring their sirens as they drive slowly throughout a quiet Quebec neighbourhood.

Another police car, siren blaring, driving through residential neighborhoods with the sole purpose of terrifying the public into submission. A far greater infringement of civil liberties than the FLQ crisis 50 year ago. pic.twitter.com/bCdP2NPTsQ — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) January 10, 2021

In another video, you can hear the sirens more clearly and see an Quebec police car driving through a small 1 lane back alley to warn citizens of the curfew.

Ezra notes “this is a greater infringement of civil liberties than the FLQ crisis 50 years ago”

ALL OF MONTREAL IS A CRIME SCENE. Because everyone is guilty. The government admits there is no medical basis for a curfew. The virus isn’t safe at 7 p.m. but dangerous at 8 p.m. It’s all about control, and conditioning you to obey. This is a police state. #WarMeasuresAct2 pic.twitter.com/714ZFiJaIi — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) January 10, 2021

“It’s all about control and conditioning you to obey. This is a police state,” Ezra mentions in more footage coming out from Saturday night. The video appears to show a Quebec police cruiser outside a business with their lights on.

SHOCK VIDEO: Quebec man walking his dog. Police pull up. He wisely tells his kid to run home -- he knows Quebec police are the most corrupt in Canada. He shows the cop his papers; the cop swats the phone out of his hand and threatens him with arrest. https://t.co/4Cld3nB3oy — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) January 10, 2021

A Quebec resident uploaded their own interaction with the police to youtube. It shows him walking with his child and police pull up and while he records his interaction, police swats his phone out of his hand, threaten him with arrest after he shows them his papers that allows him to be exempt of the curfew.

SWAT TEAM CHECKPOINTS: In Quebec, Canada, cars are being randomly pulled over by heavily armed police enforcing the 8 p.m. curfew. #MartialLaw #WarMeasuresAct2 pic.twitter.com/21jfIAl0OF — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) January 10, 2021

Another resident recorded his interaction after being pulled over by what Ezra says are “heavily armed police.” In the video you can hear pushback from the man recording as he goes on to say to the officer

“You really think communism is going to help eh?”

There are 228 hospitals in Quebec. And there are a grand total of 206 people in intensive care units across the province. Not even one person per hospital. And yet the entire province is under police control, with a brutal curfew and $6,000 fines. Source: https://t.co/SoTPKrXGTc — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) January 10, 2021

This unprecedented curfew comes at a time where 228 hospitals in Quebec have a total of 206 in intensive care units across the entire province.

Les Québécois ont respecté le couvre-feu, hier soir, pour casser la deuxième vague. Je tiens à vous remercier pour votre solidarité. Nous le faisons pour nos travailleurs de la Santé et pour protéger la vie de nos personnes vulnérables. Merci. — Geneviève Guilbault (@GGuilbaultCAQ) January 10, 2021

The night finished with dozens of fines handed out to those disobeying the lockdown as reported by CP24. Geneviève Guilbault, Quebec’s Public Security Minister thanks Quebecers for their cooperation.