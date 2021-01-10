Martial law in Canada: Raw footage from Quebec's new COVID curfew

  • By Rebel News
  • January 10, 2021
Martial law in Canada: Raw footage from Quebec's new COVID curfew

Premier of Quebec, Francois Legault, has introduced a COVID-19 curfew to help reduce the province’s rising case numbers. It went into effect this past Saturday Jan 8th. Measures include an provincewide curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. with exemptions for essential workers.

All “non-essential” workplaces and businesses including restaurants and gyms will be closed. The fine for breaking curfew will be $1,000 to $6,000. If you or anyone you know are issued one of these fines please head over to FightTheFines.com and we will fight your fine.

Viewer submitted footage sent to Rebel Commander, Ezra Levant, shows police blaring their sirens as they drive slowly throughout a quiet Quebec neighbourhood.

In another video, you can hear the sirens more clearly and see an Quebec police car driving through a small 1 lane back alley to warn citizens of the curfew.

Ezra notes “this is a greater infringement of civil liberties than the FLQ crisis 50 years ago”

“It’s all about control and conditioning you to obey. This is a police state,” Ezra mentions in more footage coming out from Saturday night. The video appears to show a Quebec police cruiser outside a business with their lights on.

A Quebec resident uploaded their own interaction with the police to youtube. It shows him walking with his child and police pull up and while he records his interaction, police swats his phone out of his hand, threaten him with arrest after he shows them his papers that allows him to be exempt of the curfew.

Another resident recorded his interaction after being pulled over by what Ezra says are “heavily armed police.” In the video you can hear pushback from the man recording as he goes on to say to the officer

“You really think communism is going to help eh?”

This unprecedented curfew comes at a time where 228 hospitals in Quebec have a total of 206 in intensive care units across the entire province.

The night finished with dozens of fines handed out to those disobeying the lockdown as reported by CP24. Geneviève Guilbault, Quebec’s Public Security Minister thanks Quebecers for their cooperation.

Coronavirus Quebec Big Government
fight the fines canada campaign redirect

Fight The Fines

Reporting on and fighting the pandemic fines.

Join | Watch | Fight

Get Rebel News

Subscribe via RSS