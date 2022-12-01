Mass murder used for a Liberal political agenda? Do they have no shame? RCMP Commissioner Lucki doesn't

By Drea Humphrey PETITION: Fire Brenda Lucki RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki should be fired for promising Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and former public safety minister Bill Blair to use the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting to support Liberal Party gun control laws. 6,939 signatures

Justice Minister Tyler Shandro called for the federal government — namely Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino — to “immediately resend Commissioner Lucki's appointment.” That's not all, Shandro goes as far to accuse minister Mendicino of having “stood idly by while Commissioner Lucki has failed to meet even the most meagre of standards for the past two years.”

Mendicino's political career was marked for doom by Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre after Mendicino falsely claimed Ottawa police requested the federal government invoke the never-before-used Emergencies Act on February 14, 2022, in response to the peaceful convoy in Ottawa.

Canada has no more room for treacherous lying snakes.

Speaking of snakes, Brenda Lucki's entire career as RCMP commissioner is as much scandal plagued as it is politically contaminated, so it's no wonder Lucki is being asked to resign. In witnessing her outrageous testimony from the Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) in person, it was enough for most folks to call into question her leadership role as the highest-ranking officer of the RCMP.

Unsurprisingly, this isn't the first time Lucki's competency has been called into question. On April 18 and 19 of 2020, a gunman in Nova Scotia took the lives of 22 people.

The mass shooting has been considered “the worst mass shooting in Canada's recent history” by Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair.

Lucki was accused of promising then-public safety minister Blair and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau she would release into the public specific information on the weapons used by the gunman for the Liberal government to impose more gun control legislation. Blair later denied during his testimony at the Mass Casualty Commission that there was any political interference from the Liberal government.

Interestingly, it was a handful of Nova Scotia RCMP officers who testified Lucki pressured them into releasing specific details about the gunman's weapons to the public to further promote Liberal gun control legislation.

If you agree that mass shootings should not be used in order to push the Liberal government's gun control legislation, then head on over to FireLucki.com and sign our petition.

All in all, Brenda Lucki and her scandal-clad history point to a career as corrupt and undignified as her testimony at the POEC. If that's any indication she shouldn't continue in her role as commissioner of the RCMP, then I don't know what is, folks.