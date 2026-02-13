Massive corruption scandal rocks Toronto police — why is Myron Demkiw still the chief?

The Toronto Police Service is currently embroiled in what is perhaps the biggest scandal in its history.

An investigation carried out by York Regional Police code-named “Project South” resulted in seven active Toronto police officers and one retired officer being charged with crimes ranging from theft and fraud to conspiracy to commit murder!

Since that announcement, additional police officers have been suspended in connection with these crimes.

It’s absolutely shocking. But last week when we tried to attend a press conference put on by the York Regional Police in Aurora, Ont., Rebel News was denied entry AND threatened with arrest for “trespassing”!

Can you imagine? The police are promising to be more transparent and accountable – yet they ban independent media from their press conferences?

And what was the real reason we were declared media non grata? That we might ask an insensitive question or two?

We did watch the presser remotely. It was, in a word, pathetic.

For starters, what was with York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween and Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw endlessly congratulating each other? Indeed, why was Chief Demkiw even at this event?

And the bottom line is that we now have cops investigating cops. You call that transparency? You call that being held accountable?

It’s gross.

So it was that we made a house call to Toronto police headquarters. And we brought along our big, beautiful billboard truck with us.

Our message? It’s time for Chief Demkiw to go.

Indeed, under Demkiw’s watch, Toronto has suffered through the biggest crime wave in its history. As well, for more than two years, Demkiw has turned a blind eye to violent pro-Hamas demonstrators while ordering his officers to arrest peaceful counter demonstrators and members of the independent media. And now comes this shocking scandal, in which several police officers reimagined themselves as gangbangers.

Unbelievable.

And another thing: when Demkiw spoke at that aforementioned presser, he offered no mea culpas. He did not say sorry. He did not say, “The buck stops here.” He did not do the right thing and tender his letter of resignation. Nope. There was absolutely no contrition whatsoever. Sad.

So it’s up to the Toronto Police Services Board or Mayor Olivia Chow to do the heavy lifting and fire this worse-than-useless chief.

