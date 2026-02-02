Massive rally in Toronto draws record crowds in support of Iranians

Organizers estimate up to 200,000 attended what they describe as the largest demonstration of its kind in the city.

Scarlett Grace
An estimated 150,000 people filled the streets of Toronto on Sunday in a show of support for the people of Iran, with some estimates placing the crowd as high as 200,000 — making it the largest rally of its kind the city has seen.

Organizers said the demonstration was intended to break attendance records and draw international attention to the ongoing crisis inside Iran.

Protesters gathered at Yonge-Dundas Square before marching south to Queen’s Park under police escort. Roughly 1,000 officers were deployed as crowds packed the streets, slowing movement to the pace of the march itself.

Demonstrations of this scale, with thousands of Canadian flags visible throughout the crowd, have not been seen in Canada since the Freedom Convoy protests.

At Queen’s Park, the Iranian and Canadian national anthems were played, followed by speeches from politicians, organizers and supporters of the Iranian people.

Rebel News was on the ground speaking with protesters and organizers and providing firsthand coverage of the event.

Stay tuned for further coverage of the demonstration coming soon!

