Massive rally in Toronto draws record crowds in support of Iranians

An estimated 150,000 people filled the streets of Toronto on Sunday in a show of support for the people of Iran, with some estimates placing the crowd as high as 200,000 — making it the largest rally of its kind the city has seen.

This is Toronto. Today. February 1.



Iranians outside Iran will not let the terrorist Islamic Republic get away with slaughtering tens of thousands of our innocent brothers and sisters.

We won’t forget. We won’t rest. We won’t be silenced.



There is only one solution: REVOLUTION. pic.twitter.com/ZiXHte3uA7 — ثنا ابراهیمی | Sana Ebrahimi (@__Injaneb96) February 1, 2026

Organizers said the demonstration was intended to break attendance records and draw international attention to the ongoing crisis inside Iran.

Protesters gathered at Yonge-Dundas Square before marching south to Queen’s Park under police escort. Roughly 1,000 officers were deployed as crowds packed the streets, slowing movement to the pace of the march itself.

Dundas Square, Toronto. Barely room to move. Very Convoy reminiscent.

Free Iran. 🦁☀️ pic.twitter.com/9rmDeQw3xP — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) February 1, 2026

Demonstrations of this scale, with thousands of Canadian flags visible throughout the crowd, have not been seen in Canada since the Freedom Convoy protests.

At Queen’s Park, the Iranian and Canadian national anthems were played, followed by speeches from politicians, organizers and supporters of the Iranian people.

Queen’s Park, Toronto, is filled with Lion and Sun and Canadian flags. pic.twitter.com/WYyYbbppIw — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) February 1, 2026

Rebel News was on the ground speaking with protesters and organizers and providing firsthand coverage of the event.

Stay tuned for further coverage of the demonstration coming soon!

Please sign the petition to show that Canadians stand with the Iranian people at www.CanadiansForAFreeIran.com.