Mayim Bialik calls out feminists for remaining silent about the atrocities in the October 7 Hamas attack

Mayim Bialik, renowned for her roles in "The Big Bang Theory" and as co-host of "Jeopardy!," has taken to X to express her dismay at the lack of global response to the alleged systemic rape and torture of Israeli women during the Hamas attack on October 7.

Bialik, a vocal advocate for women's rights, highlighted the silence of international women's organizations on these reported atrocities.

In her statement, Bialik pointed out that many of these crimes against women were reportedly documented and broadcast by the perpetrators themselves.

She expressed her shock at the international community's muted response, particularly from those who have historically championed women's rights and spoken out against the use of sexual violence in conflict.

"These crimes against women were in many cases documented by the terrorists themselves and broadcast for the world to see. Those of us who have fought for women’s rights and have sought to shout from the rooftops when women’s bodies are being used in war for the sadistic pleasure of perpetrators are astounded at how the world has been silent surrounding this," she said.

There has been an abhorrent and conspicuous absence of women’s organizations around the world unequivocally condemning the systematic rape and torture of women on October 7 by Hamas. Brutal gang rapes, sexual torture, and murder of fetuses happened- period. Where are the “BELIEVE… — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) November 26, 2023

The attack, led by Hamas militants, resulted in the tragic loss of 1,200 Israeli lives, many of them civilians. The Israeli government has documented multiple instances of rape, torture, and other forms of violence suffered by the victims during this assault.

While Hamas has denied any involvement in acts of sexual violence, Israel has actively sought to bring these allegations to the forefront of international attention. This includes hosting a meeting at the United Nations building in Geneva to discuss the issue.

Bialik also called out specific organizations, including the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), for their delayed and muted reactions.

She highlighted on Twitter the UN's 50-day delay in expressing "alarm" over the incident.

In support of her statements, Bialik shared an opinion piece by Michal Herzog, the First Lady of Israel, published in Newsweek, and a report from former Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg on CNN.

Despite the UN human rights office condemning the Hamas attack as "heinous, brutal, and shocking," Israel claims that its efforts to present evidence of these atrocities have largely been met with silence from the global community.