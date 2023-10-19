Mayor Bonnie Crombie silent after pro-Hamas rally takes place in Mississauga, quick to condemn Don Cherry

It’s been several days since the pro-Hamas demonstration took place at Celebration Square, right next door to Mississauga's city hall. It was downright disturbing to see the amount of hatred directed toward Israelis and Jews. In fact, one demonstrator is now somewhat famous — or would that be infamous — for her pronouncements that members of Hamas are not terrorists, but respectable gentlemen. (Then again, she was wearing machine gun earrings…)

Yet in the aftermath of this hate-fest, where oh where is Bonnie Crombie, the mayor of Mississauga and a candidate to become the new leader of the Liberal Party of Ontario?

So far, it’s crickets...

TODAY: Woman at the pro-Palestine rally in Mississauga, outside of Toronto, defends the terrorists. Says it's against Islam to behead babies.



"Hamas is not a terrorist group... Everything that they do is justified."https://t.co/XhVxww6wqL for the full interview soon. pic.twitter.com/SwWi1ZjjVa — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 14, 2023

How odd. Her Honour is usually quick to call out hateful speech. Like some four years ago when Mayor Crombie denounced… Don Cherry?!

For @CoachsCornerDC to say that “you people” do not respect 🇨🇦 or our veterans is despicable. We’re proud of diverse cultural heritage and we‘ll always stand up for it. New immigrants enrich our country for the better. We’re all Canadians and wear our poppies proudly. — Bonnie Crombie 🇨🇦 (@BonnieCrombie) November 10, 2019

Indeed, Grapes’ crime was to lament on Coach’s Corner that too few people wear poppies on Remembrance Day. That led to the most popular eight minutes on Canadian TV getting cancelled by Don’s uber-woke masters.

And Bonnie Crombie was oh so quick to join the woke mob by issuing this Tweet:

“For @CoachsCornerDon Cherry to say that ‘you people’ do not respect Canada or our veterans is despicable. We’re proud of diverse cultural heritage and we’ll always stand up for it. New immigrants enrich our country for the better. We’re all Canadians and wear our poppies proudly.”

Funny enough, the very first response to Mayor Crombie from a Twitter user was this statement: “You’re lying most don’t.” Most don’t wear the poppy, that is.

It’s true. Last year on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, we paid a visit to Toronto’s Yonge and Dundas Square. Easily 95% of passersby that morning at this intersection were NOT wearing poppies. Shameful.

So, Don Cherry gets condemned by Mayor Crombie for essentially telling the truth, ugly as it may be, while the mayor remains silent regarding those who revel in the fact that innocent Israelis were raped, kidnapped and murdered by members of a terrorist group.

Gee, why would that be?

We did reach out to Mayor Crombie for comment, but so far it’s radio silence. Could it be that condemning an Islamo-Nazi terror group is too much of a “third rail” issue for Crombie given the hundreds of people came out to last Saturday’s rally?

Palestine flags in cars waves with honks here at "Gaza Plaza" in Mississauga where last week on the news of the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, they partied here.



A group of police and by-law watch from afar.https://t.co/XhVxww74gj pic.twitter.com/GOteshLwLB — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 15, 2023

For Mayor Crombie, it apparently all boils down to doing the right thing — for Mayor Crombie, that is. Which is to say, don’t expect her to call out anti-Semitism espoused by her Mississauga constituents. Apparently, she doesn’t want to offend a certain voting block.

Antifa tactics used by the volunteers for the pro-Hamas rally here in Mississauga.



Full report soon https://t.co/XhVxww6wqL pic.twitter.com/1Z0GS5mNPp — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 14, 2023

Sure, terrorism, savagery and barbarism are all quite horrific. But it seems as though Mayor Crombie will turn a blind eye to all that claptrap. Getting re-elected or becoming the province’s new Liberal leader is her prime directive. Besides, so much easier to demonize an individual such as Don Cherry.