Mayor Bonnie Crombie silent after pro-Hamas rally takes place in Mississauga, quick to condemn Don Cherry

Don Cherry gets condemned by Mayor Crombie for essentially telling the truth, ugly as it may be, while the mayor remains silent regarding those who revel in the fact that innocent Israelis were raped, kidnapped and murdered by members of a terrorist group.

Remove Ads

It’s been several days since the pro-Hamas demonstration took place at Celebration Square, right next door to Mississauga's city hall. It was downright disturbing to see the amount of hatred directed toward Israelis and Jews. In fact, one demonstrator is now somewhat famous — or would that be infamous — for her pronouncements that members of Hamas are not terrorists, but respectable gentlemen. (Then again, she was wearing machine gun earrings…)

Yet in the aftermath of this hate-fest, where oh where is Bonnie Crombie, the mayor of Mississauga and a candidate to become the new leader of the Liberal Party of Ontario?

So far, it’s crickets...

How odd. Her Honour is usually quick to call out hateful speech. Like some four years ago when Mayor Crombie denounced… Don Cherry?!

Indeed, Grapes’ crime was to lament on Coach’s Corner that too few people wear poppies on Remembrance Day. That led to the most popular eight minutes on Canadian TV getting cancelled by Don’s uber-woke masters.

And Bonnie Crombie was oh so quick to join the woke mob by issuing this Tweet:

“For @CoachsCornerDon Cherry to say that ‘you people’ do not respect Canada or our veterans is despicable. We’re proud of diverse cultural heritage and we’ll always stand up for it. New immigrants enrich our country for the better. We’re all Canadians and wear our poppies proudly.” 

Funny enough, the very first response to Mayor Crombie from a Twitter user was this statement: “You’re lying most don’t.” Most don’t wear the poppy, that is.

It’s true. Last year on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, we paid a visit to Toronto’s Yonge and Dundas Square. Easily 95% of passersby that morning at this intersection were NOT wearing poppies. Shameful.

So, Don Cherry gets condemned by Mayor Crombie for essentially telling the truth, ugly as it may be, while the mayor remains silent regarding those who revel in the fact that innocent Israelis were raped, kidnapped and murdered by members of a terrorist group.

Gee, why would that be?

We did reach out to Mayor Crombie for comment, but so far it’s radio silence. Could it be that condemning an Islamo-Nazi terror group is too much of a “third rail” issue for Crombie given the hundreds of people came out to last Saturday’s rally?

For Mayor Crombie, it apparently all boils down to doing the right thing — for Mayor Crombie, that is. Which is to say, don’t expect her to call out anti-Semitism espoused by her Mississauga constituents. Apparently, she doesn’t want to offend a certain voting block.

Sure, terrorism, savagery and barbarism are all quite horrific. But it seems as though Mayor Crombie will turn a blind eye to all that claptrap. Getting re-elected or becoming the province’s new Liberal leader is her prime directive. Besides, so much easier to demonize an individual such as Don Cherry.

Ontario Don Cherry Canada Toronto News Analysis Deport Hamas mississauga
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.