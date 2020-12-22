Mayor Nenshi is the one who asked for tougher COVID enforcement | Keean Bexte joins Ezra Levant

Last Thursday, a young man playing hockey on an outdoor rink in Calgary, Alberta was screamed at, kneed repeatedly and threatened with a Taser by Calgary police after questioning why he was being told to get off the ice. Police, under the tightened lockdown rules, were breaking up a game of pickup hockey that was allegedly in violation of social gathering restrictions. When the 21-year-old asked what police were attempting to enforce on him is when things escalated.

That same day, the City of Calgary had announced that it would be increasing efforts to clamp down on COVID rule-breakers, releasing a statement that their enforcement would become more strict shortly before the situation at the rink.

On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Alberta-based Rebel reported Keean Bexte joined Ezra to discuss what happened to the hockey player, Ocean Wiesblatt, and how this, and another incident that saw police get violent with protesters at a Calgary demonstration, has been directed by Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

That's why we put together a petition at HelpOcean.ca to condemn these officers, to condemn the police force that enabled this and to condemn Nenshi and demand a personal apology be sent from Nenshi. Nenshi is the one that controls the Calgary Police Service, lots of people want to say that it is the provincial government, but that's not really true. The chief of police reports to Nenshi and Nenshi has asked the chief of police to enforce these COVID restrictions more than they already have been. In fact, that very day is when they started doubling down on this.

