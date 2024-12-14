Mayor of Emo, ON Faces $5,000 fine and 're-education' over pride flag ruling

On Friday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey discussed Rebel Reporter David Menzie's recent reporting on government overreach in the town of Emo, Ontario.

The remote township was ordered to fly the Pride flag, despite not having a flagpole, and fined $10,000 by the province's Human Rights Tribunal for refusing to do so.

The town's Mayor Harold McQuay, who called the ruling "extortion," faces a $5,000 fine and re-education, stating, "You don’t have the right to force us to use our municipal infrastructure for your political purposes."

"If they can do this in Emo, to 1,300 people literally in the middle of nowhere, they can do it anywhere," said Sheila. "This is the battleground."